Lady Fakes Abduction With Boyfriend, Collects N2m Ransom From Parent

Detectives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a lady, Princess Okolie, for allegedly faking her kidnapping and collecting a ransom of N2 million from her parents.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said in Asaba yesterday that the command spread out its dragnet since January 2, this year, after one Mrs. Okolie Joy, reported that her daughter, Princess, left the house on December 30, last year but did not return.

But the next day, the parents of the victim got a call that their daughter had been kidnapped and that N2 million ransom must be paid quickly.

Edafe said: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, immediately directed the command’s Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad to ensure that the victim is rescued unharmed and that the suspect is arrested.

“The commander of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad, CSP Labe Joseph, detailed operatives who embarked on an intelligence-led investigation.

“The other suspect, Prince Atigbi, was arrested after collecting a ransom of two million naira. “Upon his arrest, he stated that he was not an actual kidnapper, but was playing along with his girlfriend, Princess Okolie.

“The girl was also arrested, and she said that she faked her kidnapping so that they could obtain money from her parents. “Both suspects are in custody, the ransom money has been recovered, and investigation is ongoing.”

He said the CP has urged parents and guardians to take the upbringing of their children seriously to save the society of vices.

