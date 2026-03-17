A Lagos-based woman, Osarobo Odigie, has initiated legal proceedings against Nigerian content creator and TikTok star, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, seeking N395 million in damages for alleged defamation, cyber harassment, and invasion of privacy.

Odigie, in a letter issued by her legal team, described an interaction that took place at Folixxx Lounge in Lekki on January 6, 2026, in a pre-action letter dated March 10, 2026, signed by Bola Osineye of FA Garrick & Co.

The letter claims that Odigie was at the lounge buying lunch when the influencer’s “Loud outburst” caught her off guard.

“Our client was present at Folixxx Lounge… for the purpose of purchasing food. While standing at the counter/cashier area, our client was suddenly startled by your loud outburst directly behind her.

“You aggressively approached her and proceeded to instruct her to ‘Shut up’. When she requested that you moderate yourself in a public space, you immediately resorted to verbal abuse, including but not limited to Yoruba curses.

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“You proceeded to escalate the situation by producing your mobile phone and using the same to record our client without her consent.

“You thereafter published the video on your Snapchat, WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms, causing public ridicule of our client,” the letter added.

The claimant alleges that the publication led to significant reputational damage, emotional distress, and cyberbullying.

“Our client has suffered significant emotional distress and has developed genuine fears for her safety.

“Owing to your substantial online presence and following as a streamer and public influencer, the video went viral almost immediately… triggering thousands of comments, many of which reiterated and amplified your defamatory remarks against her,” the letter stated.

As a result, the legal team is requesting N200 million for compensation for defamatory publications, N100 million for emotional pain and reputational damage, N75 million for grief brought on by threats and cyberbullying, and N20 million for legal fees.

Along with the monetary claims, the claimant is requesting that the content be immediately removed from all platforms and that a public apology be posted on his social media accounts and in two national publications.

“You are required to issue a clear, unequivocal, and public apology to our client across all platforms where the defamatory content was published,” the lawyers said.

While Peller previously issued a public apology on January 9 admitting his reaction was out of character, the claimant’s lawyers have warned that failure to comply with these new demands within seven days will result in the commencement of formal.

“Should you fail, refuse, or neglect to comply… our client shall, without further recourse to you, institute appropriate legal proceedings against you,” the letter added.