Lady Drags Anita Joseph Over Inability To Bear Child

A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian lady has called out Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph over her inability to hear a child for her husband, MC Fish

In a viral video shared on Instagram, it could be seen as the lady accused Anita of tying her womb with a waist trainer which she said caused her inability to give birth to a child, as she lay curses on her.

She, however, urged the movie star to quit wearing the waist trainer and give her husband a child, stressing that because the actress has given birth to a child for another man, she doesn’t want to give her husband, MC Fish a child.

The unknown lady further dragged the actress as she continued to speak against her waist trainer.

Reactions trailing this post;

chelsea.6739 commented: “At least her face is very visible, if Anita doesn’t arrest her then that’s on her. Imagine saying waist trainer is tying her babies, people can be very horrible.”

ediyeawan_boyce said: “But then again… it’s true”

the_vip_storeee remarked: “If they sue you, my hand is not there o because what in God’s name is this unsolicited advice? Ehn?”

cenchihairfactory stated: “See as she Dey like m@n wey do braiding Shey MC na ur son or did he come to complain to you, sir? Sorry ma ?”

kennyskitchen__ said: “Wow! Wow!! Did she tell you she is looking for a child? Anuofia”

Watch the video below;