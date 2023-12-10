Lady Chukwudozie Hosts 35th AGM Of M.A.N In S/East

The South East Branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), covering Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States, held its 35th Annual General Meeting, AGM, at Nike Lake Resort Hotel, Enugu, on Friday, December 8, 2023.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday said the event which had the Chairman of Ekulo Group, Chief Emmanuel Okonkwo as Chairman, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah as Keynote Speaker, Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi as Royal Father and Chief Emmanual Iwuanyanwu as Father of the Day; was a roll-call of Chief Executive Officers of conglomerates and emerging national corporates, captains of industries and many dignitaries from all walks of life.

In her address of welcome, the Chairman Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, covering the Region, Lady Ada Chukwudozie harped on the importance and role of the manufacturing sector to the growth of the economy, warning that Nigeria cannot survive its present dwindling economic fortune unless the manufacturing sector assumes its right place as the key drivers of the economy.

According to her, the present situation of things in the country reflected in the high rate of inflation and exchange where living is becoming a nightmare and extensively unaffordable calls for concern.

She maintained that the solutions lie in moving Nigeria from being a consumption to a production economy, which according to her cannot be achieved without manufacturers.

“I, therefore, call on all relevant stakeholders especially Government and its agencies to provide an enabling environment that will encourage manufacturing activities in ease of doing business, favourable taxation, and articulation of overall policy framework that is friendly to manufacturers,” Lady Chukwudozie stated.

In his keynote address, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah represented by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai congratulated the MAN Southeast Branch for the successful hosting of their annual general meeting and reiterated the willingness of the Peter Mbah-led administration in Enugu State to collaborate and work closely with manufacturers in transforming Enugu State into a manufacturing giant.

He commended the quality of the event and thanked MAN for the choice of Enugu as the venue this year.

In his brief remarks, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, stressed the need for Southeast states to tackle insecurity, pointing out that the region could not live its full potential and develop meaningfully unless the challenges of insecurity in the area were checkmated and nipped in the board.

The event saw the presentation of South East ICON Awards to 18 deserving personalities including; Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde – OONI of Ife, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu – President Ohaneze Nd’Igbo, Chief Innocent Chukwumah – Chairman Innoson Group, Chief Emma Bishop Okonkwo – Chairman Ekulo Group, Chief Daniel Chukwudozie – Chairman Dozzy Group, Sen. Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah – Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Uche Ekwunife – DG Southeast Governors Forum, and Chief Obinna Iyiegbu – Chairman Cubana Group.

Others include; Iyom Ambassador Chinelo Nwokolo – Founder, Okpotokpo Ada Igbo Worldwide, Chief Christian Udechukwu – Commissioner of Industries, Anambra State, Chief Sunday Ezeobiora – Chairman Sunchi Integrated Farms, His Lordship Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Obi – Bishop Anglican Diocese of Nnewi, Major General Victor Ezeugwu (Rt) – Former Director DICON, Prof. Felix Oragwu – Nuclear Physicist, Chief Dr Ikenna Oguegbu – Chairman Kojo Motors, and Engr Dozie Mbanefo – Managing Director, New Crystal Communications.

The event had in attendance Chief Dr. Sir Daniel Chukwudozie, Executive Chairman Dozzy Group, Chief Dr Sir Alexander Chika Okafor, Chairman Chikason Group, High Chief Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, CEO of United Nigeria Airline, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Victor Umeh, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, Chief Olisa Metuh, among many others.

The National President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye was represented by the Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi – Quadri.