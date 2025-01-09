Lady Calls Out YouTube Movie Producers For Overusing Actors

Share

A lady identified as Lizzy Adebayo has called out YouTube movie actors and producers for overusing actors and producing substandard movies.

In a video shared on her Tiktok page, Lizzy faulted the movie producers for using the same actors in every of their movies, and also using limited resources in making these movies.

She said in pidgin; “Abeg oh, all these YouTube actors and producers, this 2025 abeg make una change.

“Una dey waste our data, una dey waste our wifi for rubbish. Na money we take dey subscribe.

“All una movie the same the same face, una no dey change?

Ruth Kadiri with Deza the Great, Sam Maurice and Sonia Uche, dem wan abuse their face finish for movies.”

She also stated that the new Nollywood cannot be compared to the Nollywood of back in the day.

According to her, the old Nollywood had lots of morals in their movies.

She urged movie producers to prioritize quality over quantity.

