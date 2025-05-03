Share

A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions on social media after calling out social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, amid his arrest by security operatives in Abuja.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the activist was arrested on Friday, May 2nd, with details remaining under wraps, which has garnered social media outrage.

Amid the buzz, a Nigerian lady identified as @dagoldenfish on Instagram, questioned VeryDarkMan’s mother’s occupation, following his public criticism of Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) over unauthorised charges debited from her account.

She said: “Is she a government worker?. If she’s a government worker, she’s obviously working for her pension. If not, why is you’d mother working for peanuts?”.

READ ALSO:

She further accused VeryDarkMan of shamelessness for publicly calling out GTB over unauthorised deductions from his mother’s account.

She added, “If you give your mother enough allowance, her money would have entered automatic savings”.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJJS1Bvo0Qd/?igsh=NzBudzMyZGhvaG0w

Share