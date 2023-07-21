Lady Beaten To Death In Anambra Hotel Dumped In Swimming Pool

…Govt Seals Up Hotel

A young lady identified as Miss Chinyere Awuda has reportedly been beaten to death by some boys at a popular hotel in Awka, Anam- bra State for allegedly picking money from a birthday celebrant over the weekend. The young lady was allegedly dumped inside the swimming pool of the Cosmilla hotel by the alleged killers. The lady who is from Nnobi, in Idemmili South Local Government Area of the state, was found dead in the swimming pool of the hotel on Sunday morning, where she was dumped after being beaten to death.

Sources said the young lady was at the club when trouble broke out, and a man identified as a popular clubber, Mr. Gabriel Chinemere and his friends started beating her. “One of the clubbers accused her of picking money which the fun seekers were spraying on their friend who was a birthday celebrant. “Some others said she did not only pick money, but went for bundles of money, which a clubber stacked by his seat side, waiting to spray on the celebrant,” another source said.

A regular clubber at the hotel said, “Some of these girls just dress up and come to the club and begin to pick money. While one is spraying to friends, these girls will just be picking and pocketing the money. “Because men are already drunk in club, the girls get away with the money. I was not in club last weekend, but I heard that the girl went for money that someone kept by his seat side, which he was getting prepared to go and spray.

That was what happened.” It was reported that despite efforts by other people in the club to rescue the girl, they continued to beat and molest her. She was later dragged outside the club, and her lifeless body dumped into the hotel’s swimming pool. Anambra State Police Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and said the birthday celebrant and his friends are already in police custody while the case is being investigated.

“Contrary to what people are saying about the complicity of the hotel, we were assisted by the management of the hotel, to arrest the suspects. “Investigation is still ongoing,” he said. Meanwhile, the state government has sealed off the Cosmilla Hotel, where the lady was beaten to death. According to the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Don Onyenji, government has been in touch with the police command, but for now the hotel would remain sealed until further notice.

When reporters visited the hotel, security were were seen out- side while guests of the hotel were stranded. Several calls to the Manager of the hotel whose name was given as Emeka failed and a WhatsApp message sent to him was not replied to. Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the incident happened at FAME CLUB where the birthday party took place which is located inside the compound of the Cosmilla Hotel. He further explained that the suspects are still in the command’s custody.