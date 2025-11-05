Lady Atinuke To Govts: Every Special-Need Child Has Right To Live, Be Educated

The founder of the Lady Atinuke Oyindamola Memorial Home, Mrs Else Akerele, has called on government at all levels to support every special-needs children to live, dream and be educated.

Akerele made the appeal during the press briefing to mark 2025 Awareness Weeks Programme for the Memorial Home in Badagry, Lagos.

The theme of this year event is entitled: “Every Child Matters, Every Voice Counts”.

The Memorial Home is a non-governmental, non-profit organization in Lagos, Nigeria, that cares for persons with mental disabilities.

According to her, for too long, children with special needs have been overlooked, their voices silenced by stigma, neglect, or lack of opportunities.

She said: “Every child has the right to live, dream, to be educated, to be cared for, and above all, to be heard.

“At our Memorial Home, we believe strongly that disability does not de fine destiny. “With love, support, and inclusion, these children can thrive and contribute meaningfully to society.”

Akerele said the 2025 theme is more than just words. “It is a call to action a reminder to us all that every child, regardless of ability, background, or circumstance, is precious in the eyes of God and in the heart of society.