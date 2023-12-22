Lady Alleges Davido Took One Of Mohbad’s Kidney

An unidentified lady has alleged that Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has collected one of Mohbad’s kidneys, saying that was the reason the musician was the first to gift his family N2 million.

Speaking in a recent Facebook interview live session with a media personality, Ada Universe TV, the lady claims that Davido has a hand in Mohbad’s death.

According to the lady, the reason why Davido had been among the first persons to gift Mohbad money was because he reportedly gave him his kidney, adding that she heard a flask was moved out of Mohbad’s house after he died which probably contained the said kidney.

Speaking with so much confidence, the lady vows that she has evidence and would tender it in court if called up to answer for her claim.

She further dared Davido to sue her so she could have the opportunity to present her proof to the public.

It would be recalled that the talented Afrobeats singer, Mohbad died on the 12th of September, 2023 in a controversial situation.

Reaction trailing this post;

Davido’s aide, Israel DMW wrote: “UNA DON MAD ????”

Other netizens also expressed outrage over the claim.

One twinobo_ wrote: “I no like this thing at all wetin be this nahhh????????????.”

omalichawa__ wrote: “Davido please when you’re arresting this lady please ensure to arrest gossipmill too for using his page to promote such lies about you.”

bllacross wrote: “If sey na Mohbad wife dem talk this thing against sef una for sharp believe Lmaoo”

viperthewiper_ent wrote: “Be like prison dey hungry ona.”

ladyque_1 wrote: “I hope they won’t say he’s oppressing the p00r when he arrests her”

xpensive_fatima wrote: “What is Davido’s lawyer doing? This woman should be arrested.”

