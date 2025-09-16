Ladoja’s Reign To Usher Peace, Prosperity, Says Aregbesola

A former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has expressed confidence that the reign of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, will bring peace and prosperity to Ibadan.

Aregbesola, who also served as Minister of Interior, made the statement during a visit to the 44th Olubadan-designate at his Ondo Road, Bodija residence in Ibadan.

He prayed to God to grant the Olubadan-designate long life, wisdom, and good health, and hoped that his leadership would foster progress not only for Ibadan but for the entire Yoruba land and beyond.

Speaking to journalists, Aregbesola said:

“It is our earnest prayer that the Olubadan-designate’s reign will usher in peace, unity, and much-deserved prosperity for Ibadan and her people.

May Almighty Allah grant him sound health, long life, and the wisdom of our forebears to lead with fairness and dignity, and may his ascension bring progress not only to Ibadan but also to the entire Yoruba land and beyond.”