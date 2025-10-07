Ladoja’s Enthronement, Product Of Commitment, Service, Integrity – Oke Ogun Elders

The Oke-Ogun Council of Elders (OCE) has described the enthronement of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, as a product of commitment, service, and integrity.

The elders also expressed optimism that his reign will further strengthen the longstanding relationship between Ibadan and Oke-Ogun.

In a congratulatory statement signed by its President, Otunba Bamidele Dada, OON, and issued by the Council’s spokesperson, Comrade Jare Ajayi, the elders hailed Oba Ladoja’s leadership qualities and perseverance throughout his public life.

According to Dada, a former Minister of State for Agriculture and Water Resources, Oba Ladoja’s journey in public service and politics was marked by resilience, integrity, and team spirit.

“Going by his experiences as a community leader, activist, and politician, he went through challenges that could have crushed the faint-hearted or frustrated him out of the fray. But Oba Ladoja did not give up, nor did he compromise his integrity even while aspiring to leadership positions in Oyo State and Ibadanland. His calm demeanour, moderation, suavity, and ability to navigate complex situations are exemplary,” the statement read.

The elders noted the coincidence of the monarch’s installation with his 81st birthday and Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary, describing it as a divine sign of his purpose-driven life of service to humanity.

Reflecting on the historical ties between Oke-Ogun and Ibadan, the elders highlighted the significant contributions of Oke-Ogun indigenes to Ibadan’s development.

“In the light of this, we are hopeful that the reign of Oba Ladoja, Arusa I, will not only smoothen existing relationships but also foster mutual understanding and fair dealings between both communities,” the statement added.

The Council congratulated the people of Ibadan and prayed that Oba Ladoja’s reign will consolidate the city’s progress and sustain its image as a place where everyone can thrive.

“Congratulations, Your Imperial Majesty,” Dada concluded.