Ladoja’s Emergence Will Modernise Ibadan – Prof Falola

A renowned Professor of African Studies, Toyin Falola, has declared that the emergence of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland will no doubt bring about modernisation to the ancient city.

The Ibadan born historian who identified the former governor’s political experience, business acumen and status as a statesman and administrator, said the qualities earned him the encomium.

Professor Falola, the current Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at the University of Texas at Austin, made the remarks while fielding questions from journalists shortly after delivering the Olubadan Coronation lecture in honor of Oba Ladoja.

The lecture entitled: “Ibadan in History: Issues in tradition and modernity”, held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), University of Ibadan, Ibadan and had in attendance traditional leaders, community leaders, title holders, compound heads (Mogajis), community heads (Baales), scholars, researchers, women groups among others.

Speaking on a 400 page materials which was developed into a book, Falola said it outlined the steps that should be followed in pursuit of making the dream of Ibadan state a reality.

He noted that the ancient city needs to modernize itself in the areas of garbage collection, street cleaning, environmental upliftment, and having Oba Ladoja on the throne will no doubt help in the actualization.

He said, “Oba Ladoja is saying that his greatest ambition is to achieve Ibadan state and the book has outlined the steps to be taken to achieve that.

“Well, having Ladoja as the Olubadan, given his experience as a politician, statesman administrator, will lead to modernization.

“The city needs to modernize itself in the areas of garbage collection, street cleaning, environmental upliftment.

“When I was young, there was hardly a house without a tree in front of it and now we don’t plant trees anymore and it will be a new era in cleaning the city.”

He also stressed the significance and roles of Ibadan in the development of the entire Yorubaland, saying, “In the first place, if we take a look at many Yoruba lands, Ibadan is one of the lands that makes many talk about the politics of Yoruba land. Mention any politician, be it late Awolowo or Nnamdi Azikiwe, they all always associate with Ibadan, particularly when making recourse to their many successes individually.

“Further more, taking a look at the way our governance works, Ibadan cannot be neglected. Also talking about commerce, our markets such as Oja Oba, Oje, are internationally recognized as many of the traders import and export goods, as well as, many of the rich and those in affluence come majorly from Ibadan”, he added.

He however debunked the agelong insinuation that Ibadans don’t take education serious, saying, “Ibadan indigenes have been going to school for long and in my new book, I wrote a chapter on Ibadan scholars.

“I wrote a paragraph on Adeshina, who became a Minister, president of the African Development Bank. They are so many.

“Ibadan has been the centre of global economy for a long time. In the 19th century, it was the centre of palm oil production. Palm oil was being sold to Europe. Ibadan has always been the Centre of Atlantic economy and later on of global economy.

“Ibadan is very expansive. You cannot mention any major artiste without mentioning Ibadan. Even today, the major Nollywood movie producer is from Ibadan, Ibadan is the Centre of peace.”

Speaking on the challenge of modernisation, the guest lecturer said, many things of the past as still with us till date, but only opening up to modernisation which he said is a gradual process.

“Traditions of the past have remained till today; in the clothes you wear, in the amala you eat, these are not recent, these have been with us; in the languages we use and in our performances.

“So the past is still with us, in very good ways. We keep modifying that past to move forward to a new future.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, congratulated Oba Ladoja on his ascension to the throne, expressing confidence that his reign would usher in unprecedented progress, unity, and development for Ibadanland.

He expressed optimism that the new Olubadan will leverage his vast experience as a businessman, senator, and former governor.

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the significance of the lecture, which seeks to explore the complexities of Ibadan’s history, cultural identity, and the challenges of balancing modernity with tradition.

He emphasized the University of Ibadan’s deep connection with the city, noting that the institution has shared a symbiotic relationship with Ibadan for over seven decades.

“As the first true Ibadan indigene to hold the position of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebowale expressed his commitment to deepening the university’s engagement with the community and preserving the city’s traditions while embracing innovation.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Coronation Committee, Chief Bayo Oyero, said the occasion marks a significant departure from the norm, as Ibadan’s history has never seen a pre-coronation lecture.

He lauded Oba Ladoja’s wealth of experience as a former Senator, Governor of Oyo State, and successful businessman, making him a bridge between tradition and progress.

He maintained that the lecture aims to explore the challenges and opportunities facing Ibadan, focusing on preserving cultural heritage while embracing modern advancements.

He emphasized the importance of the intellectual discourse in shaping the strategic direction of Ibadanland under Oba Ladoja’s leadership.

Highpoint of the lecture was the presentation of the award of Most Patrotic Ibadan Indigenes to Professor Falola by the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).