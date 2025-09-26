Ladoja Will Make A Monumental Olubadan – Oluwo

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has congratulated the Olubadan-Designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja.

Oluwo described Ladoja as a phenomenal personality whose agility and wealth of experience will make a monumental difference in the history of Ibadan traditional institutions.

Oba Akanbi, whose mother was a princess from Ibadan, registered his maternal relationship with Ibadan, and affirmed the cordial relationship between Iwo and Ibadan till date.

He expressed hope that the ascension of Oba Ladoja as Olubadan would further cement the existing cooperation between the two ancient cities.

Oluwo urged eminent sons and daughters of Ibadan to rally support for Oba Ladoja to constructively conduct the affairs of Ibadan to an enviable height.

A congratulatory message released by Oluwo and made available to newsmen through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads, “I congratulate the good people of Ibadan, most especially the Olubadan-Designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja. His agility and wealth of experience as a former Governor of Oyo State will distinguish him.

He will be the first former Governor to become Olubadan. I have strong hope in his ability to make a difference and make a monumental Olubadan in history”

“My maternal affinity and ancient collaborative cooperation between Ibadan and Iwo have always been strong and unbreakable.

“The understanding between Ibadan and Iwo is ageless. This accounted for why many Iwoland warriors were accommodated in Ibadan. We are inseparable till date”

“While I commend the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde for supporting the traditional institution, I call on the good people of Ibadan to support the new Olubadan”