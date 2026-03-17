Ladoja Urges Oyo Indigenes To Join Police

The Olubadan of Ibadanland and Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arusa 1), has urged eligible indigenes in the State to take advantage of the ongoing Police Constable recruitment exercise to join the law enforcement agency.

Adeola Oloko, Media Aide to the monarch, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, said the first-class monarch gave this advice on Tuesday in Ibadan while receiving the Chairman, All Police matters and Representative of the South West in the Police Service Commission, DIG Tunde Lakanu Rtd.

According to Oba Ladoja, the responsibilities of the law-enforcement agents are too important for society to ignore, while contending that apart from apprehending and arresting offenders, the Police are charged with the responsibility of maintaining law and order.

He said that, although as Olubadan, his primary jurisdiction covers 11 local government councils, he would contact members of the State Council of Obas and Chiefs to help spread the word across all zones in the State.

He also pledged the support and co-operation of the Olubadan Advisory Council, the line Chiefs, Baales, Mogajis and Iyalodes to spread the word. He also said that the role of the print, electronic and social Media on matters like this could not be overemphasised, adding that they should be involved from time to time.

Earlier, DIG Tunde Lakanu had told Kabiyesi and members of the Olubadan Advisory Council that there is an ongoing recruitment exercise for 50,000 police constables nationwide, saying it would be wise for all geo-political zones to participate actively in it. He, however, lamented that there is generally a low response from the South West end for the exercise.

He solicited the support of Olubadan and other royal fathers in publicising the programme at the grassroots level. Lakanu, who was accompanied by the State Police Commissioner, AIG and many seasoned police officers, informed the royal fathers about the imminence of the State Police in Nigeria, adding that society stands to benefit more once it comes on stream.

The members of the Olubadan Advisory Council present at the occasion are: Otun Balogun, Oba Kola Adegbola; Osi Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; Asipa Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Adebayo Akande; Are Ago Balogun, Rear Admiral Adetokunbo Akintola, rtd., and Ajiroba, Prof Soji Adejumo.