Ladoja To Be Crowned 44th Olubadan September 26

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, will on Friday, September 26, be crowned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, following the passing of the 43rd Olubadan, ObaOwolabi Olakulehin.

New Telegraph gathered that the state delegation met with Ladoja and other members of the Olubadan-In-Council at his Bodija private residence on Wednesday.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, a media aide to the 44th Olubadan, Adeola Oloko, confirmed the development.

He said, “Oba Ladoja will be enthroned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday, September 26, 2025.

“The ceremony is billed for the ancient Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the state capital”.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Olubadan-in-Council on Tuesday formally welcomed the Olubadan-elect, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, back to Ibadan after more than two months away.