Ladoja Set To Begin Olubadan Coronation Rites

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, arrived Ibadan yesterday after weeks of absence from the city to prepare for his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The former Oyo State governor, who arrived at about 1:20 pm, moved straight to his family compound, where he was warmly received by relatives, friends, and well-wishers.

Following the passing of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7, the Olubadan Advisory Council had on August 4 nominated Ladoja as his successor.

The Balogun of Ibadanland Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, who moved the motion for his selection, said they would notify Governor Seyi Makinde about their choice for formal approval. However, as of the time of filing this report, the governor had yet to make any statement about Ladoja’s coronation.