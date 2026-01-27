Ladoja Secures Removal Of Sunday Igboho From Nigeria’s Wanted List – Aide

His Imperial Majesty Oba (Dr.) Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arasa I) has successfully secured the removal of freedom fighter Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, from the wanted list of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The announcement was contained in a press release issued Monday evening by Chief Ayoade Olugbemiga, Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan of Ibadanland. The move grants Sunday Igboho the ability to move freely without fear of intimidation or harassment.

The development was confirmed during a courtesy visit by Oba Ladoja to Aso Rock Villa, where he met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces. Oba Ladoja expressed his gratitude to the President for attending his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, supporting the creation of Ibadan State, and facilitating the removal of Sunday Igboho’s name from the wanted list.

Oba Ladoja highlighted the President’s commitment to national development and security, noting:

“President Tinubu is fully determined to lead Nigeria to the promised land and ensure that the living standards of all and sundry are improved.”

The paramount ruler reaffirmed his lifelong dedication to serving God and humanity, and praised the Federal Government’s efforts in enhancing security, which he said would promote meaningful development in Ibadanland, Oyo State, and across Nigeria.

Earlier, during a thank-you visit to Oba Ladoja at his residence on Ondo Street, Bodija, Sunday Igboho disclosed that he received a personal call from the Olubadan informing him of the development:

“My father Baba Ladoja called me last Friday to inform me that he had secured my freedom and that I could come home.”

Sunday Igboho expressed his profound gratitude to President Tinubu, Oba Ladoja, and other traditional rulers in Yorubaland who stood by him during his challenging period.

He was warmly received by eminent personalities and a large entourage during his triumphant homecoming.