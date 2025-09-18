Ladoja Is Lover Of Mankind – Ajadi

South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, on Thursday paid homage to the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, describing him as “a father and lover of mankind.”

Speaking with journalists during the courtesy visit to the Ondo Road, Bodija residence of the 44th Olubadan, Ajadi said the impact of Ladoja’s leadership in Ibadan, Oyo State, and Nigeria could not be overemphasized.

According to him, Ladoja’s wealth of experience as a former senator, former governor, and now Olubadan would contribute greatly to the development of Ibadanland, Oyo State, and the country at large.

“Baba Ladoja is a father to all of us. Many people love him and enjoy relating with him. I am happy to be in his house today. He is a special creation, and I am here to tap into his anointing of success, having impacted positively on Ibadan, Oyo State, and Nigeria as a whole,” Ajadi said.

He also called on Nigerians to pray for the success of Oba Ladoja’s coronation, scheduled for next Friday.

In his response, Oba Ladoja prayed for Ajadi’s political aspirations, noting that politics is a noble venture when practiced with sincerity. He advised politicians not to rely solely on politics for their livelihood but to pursue other means of sustenance, while always putting the people’s interest first.