Ladoja Crowned 44th Olubadan, Urges Tinubu To Create Ibadan State

A mammoth crowd onFriday witnessed the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, HisImperial Majesty, Oba Rasidi Ladoja. The venue was the ancient Mapo Hall in Ibadan,the Oyo state capital, where many dignitaries were present including PresidentBola Tinubu, Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), LuckyAiyedatiwa (Ondo). Former governors Donald Duke, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola,Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Mallam Shekarau and Rabiu Kwankwaso, were alsopresent.

In his speech afterbeing handed the staff of office, the new Olubadan, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, who thanked President Tinubu for attending his coronation, passionately urged himto ensure Ibadan state creation comes to reality before 2027.

“We don’t haveany problem with the National Assembly. I am optimistic that if it is only onestate that will be created, it will be Ibadan state. Mr. President, we are in a hurry about this. We want it materialised before 2027. That is the message I was sent to deliver to you, Mr. President. And this is what I also want.Yesterday was my 81st birthday. What remains for me now is to be serving my people.I will pursue this with all my might. There is nothing I am looking for again. Many did not have the privilege of clocking 81 years. God that preserved me till today knows that the only duty remaining for me is to be serving my peoplein Ibadan; to be serving my people of Oyo State; and to be serving the people of Nigeria, and the people of Africa to the best of my ability. Since a weekago that we commenced this celebration, I didn’t hear of any rancour, meaningthat you are all happy about this coronation.

“I thank all the members of coronation committee under the leadership ofour Oga, Engineer Seyi Makinde. I thank my wives and children for their supportfor me since 1993 that I started this Chieftaincy journey. I thank the lateAlhaji Lamidi Adedibu who supported my choice to become Jagun. I appreciate allthose who also supported me. May their souls rest in perfect peace”.

Ladoja then charged his Ibadan people on the tasks before them, saying, “Wehave to get jobs for the unemployed amongst us. All the lands we have given toour neighbours like UI, CRIN, Moore Plantation etc, we are not asking anypayment from them, but they should also be discharging their responsibilitiesto Ibadan. Things are going to change and so all those who have benefited fromthese institutions in Ibadanland should also reciprocate. Our job as Chiefs isnot only to be putting on neck beads, we need to wake up,” Oba Ladojasaid.

Nigeria’s economy has turned the corner –Tinubu

At the occasion, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that the nation’s economyhas turned a corner and will soon witness growth and prosperity. He gave thecheering news while addressing the crowd after Makinde had presented a staff ofoffice to Oba Ladoja, a former governor and Senator who served at the red chamberwith the President.

Speaking, Tinubu said that he brought cheering news that the economy of thecountry has turned the corner.

He said: “Todayis an exciting day and I say happy birthday to you, Oba Adewolu Ladoja. I’mhappy as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to witness yourcoronation. It is a moment of history that you ascend the throne of yourforefathers. It is my joy, my…my pleasure to wish you.

“Congratulations to the family of Arusa the First. I value the history oftoday. I appreciate all of you. Thank you very much. Oba Adewolu Ladoja is arenowned businessman. Today is an exciting day. It is a great pleasure andhonour for me to be here as the President of Nigeria to witness yourcoronation; to witness history. All the things you have started: thedeliberations are a product of history that you ascend the throne of yourforebears. It is my prayer that you will live long and be celebrated as one ofthe rare gems of history to ascend the throne of your forebears. It is my joy,my honour to wish you this day and many more days ahead, more joy and years ofprosperity and relevance in the institution of democracy and history of Obashipin Nigeria.

“I take this opportunity to salute former governors such as Donald Duke,Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Mallam Shekarau and my friend,Rabiu Kwanlwaso. To all of you and the Obas present, I say thank you very much.It is a thing of joy for me to feel the homecoming to Ibadan. I feel their joy.

“The history of impeachment; your comeback story; your resilience, yourperseverance, determination, reliability are all impeccable. Kabiyesi, ade a pelori, bata a pe lese. Irukere a maa po sii. E ku odun oni; e ku ayeye oni.Thank you very much for taking care of me. I came at Mapo and asked that youshould support because it is my turn (Emi lo kan). We are there already and soI greet and appreciate you.

“To many of you here present, again I’m honoured and feel very proud togive you the cheering news that the economy has turned the corner. There is afresh light at the end of the tunnel. Your suffering is a pain, pain of a painfulsurgery. Thank you for your endurance. Thank you for your understanding. Godbless the Oyo State. God bless the Oba,” Tinubu said.

Meanwhile, while presenting the staff of office to the Oba, Governor Makindesaid, “In exercise of the power conferred upon me by sections 1 and 2 ofsection 20 of the Chiefs Law, Cap 28, Vol. 1, Laws of Oyo state of Nigeria,2000, and by virtue of all other powers enabling in that behalf, I herebypresent the Staff of Office to Oba, His Imperial Majesty, Senator, Governor,Engineer, my Baba, His Royal Majesty Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja. This is inrecognition of the Part II Recognized Chieftaincy of the 44th Olubadan ofIbadanland. I do present.”

Makinde was delighted that it was PresidentTinubu who first landed at the upgraded Ibadan Airport, while congratulatingOba Ladoja for the coronation.