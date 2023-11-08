Ladoja Attends Olubadan Advisory Council Meeting, Says ‘I’m invited’

The traditional title battle brewing between the Otun Olubadan and the former Governor of Oyo State, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja and other members of the Olubadan-in-Council was on Wednesday relaxed as he (Ladoja) attended the meeting of the Council and even led the other members to the Alarere residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II.

The embattled High Chief who had refused to accept being installed as an Oba like others, refused to attend the last meeting of the Council. His colleagues had insisted that they as Obas could not sit with him as a High Chief.

Driving in a convoy, all the members of the Council, except Oba Adebayo Akande (Ekarun Olubadan) drove in a few minutes past noon with Oba Owolabi Olakulehin (Balogun of Ibadanland) leading other Obas including, Eddy Oyewole (Osi Olubadan), Tajudeen Ajibola (Otun Balogun), Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe (Osi Balogun), Biodun Kola-Daisi (Ashipa Olubadan), Kolawole Adegbola (Ashipa Balogun), Hamidu Ajibade (Ekerin Olubadan), John Dada Isioye (Ekerin Balogun) and Abiodun Azeez (Ekarun Balogun).

In his reaction after the meeting, Sen. Ladoja disclosed that he was invited to the meeting, saying, “I honoured the invitation for a meeting at the palace to resolve issues around the constitution of some committees that are exclusive rights of members of Olubadan Advisory Council including Chieftaincy Installation and Dispute Resolution Committee.

“Membership of the Committee is an exclusive right of the Olubadan Advisory Council and not open to non-members”, he said.

The former governor further explained the court case which necessitated the call on him by other members of the Council to stay off the Advisory Council’s meetings, noting that he’s challenging the elevation of nine High Chiefs to the status of Obas in court.

He said his decision to challenge some decisions taken by the government and Advisory Council was not born out of personal interest but to protect the revered traditional stool, adding, “As I said earlier, I bear no grudge against anybody. My going to court boils down to principle. We should do whatever is right and resist whatever is wrong.

According to him, “I went to court in my capacity as Otun Olubadan and not as Rashidi Ladoja to protect the interest of the institution. We are only testing whether what has been done is legal or illegal. It is not directed towards anybody.

“The aspiration of anybody from Jagun to Olubadan is to become Olubadan and we have to protect that institution and resist anything that we feel cannot pass the legal test. Governor Seyi Makinde in his defence for the amendment of the Chiefs Law is that the House of Chiefs has not been meeting for a long time.

“But, there is a letter that prevented them from meeting right from the first tenure of late Governor Isiaq Ajimobi and the letter has not been rescinded. These are the issues that need to be trashed constitutionally.

“I am not suing the affected people and organs of government as Rashidi Ladoja but I am suing them as Otun Olubadan who must protect the interest of the institution”, High Chief Ladoja added.

The former governor remarked that people are being emotional about the development, submitting that “we have seen a situation whereby husband and wife that have filed a divorce suit are still living together under the same roof”.

High Chief Ladoja said the outcome of the meeting was successful, stressing that “we are here to see Kabiyesi, the meeting is a successful one. We deliberated on the constitution of the Chieftaincy Dispute Resolution Committee that ought to be the exclusive right of the members of the Olubadan Advisory Council”.