Ladoja Assures Investors Of Enabling Socio-Economic Environment

The newly crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has assured both local and foreign investors of a conducive business environment that will stimulate vibrant socio-economic development in Ibadanland.

The monarch gave the assurance during his first public appearance at a thanksgiving service held in his honour at the Ascension of Christ Catholic Church, Bodija, Ibadan.

Unveiling his economic blueprint, Oba Ladoja promised to revive moribund businesses and create employment opportunities for the teeming youths in Ibadanland and Oyo State at large.

He noted that the throne of Olubadan was not about status or regalia, but about driving socio-economic growth. “The major assignment before me as Olubadan of Ibadanland is the growth of Ibadanland. The status of Olubadan is not about wearing beads but ensuring the all-round development of the town,” he said.

“To achieve this feat, I will collaborate with the government at all levels to ensure that Ibadan and Oyo State at large maintain their pace-setter status. We are all governing Ibadan. I am just the coordinator. You people are the small Olubadans; I am the big Olubadan. Ibadan will be greater by God’s grace and with your support. I am now the king of all religious groups in Ibadan.

“We have never had a record of religious crisis in Ibadan because members of various religious groups are represented in each family in Ibadanland. Ibadan is a fertile land for investment and economic growth. It shall continue to be well with Ibadan,” he added.

In his congratulatory message, the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Ibadan, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Abegunrin, described Ladoja’s enthronement as the unfailing providence of God, who preserved his life with strength and wisdom.

He said the monarch’s longevity is a crown of grace, while his ascension to the throne represents a divine mandate to foster peace, unity and progress among the Ibadan people.

The cleric commended Oba Ladoja for beginning his reign with thanksgiving to God, describing the gesture as a reflection of humility and a recognition of his sacred duty to promote interfaith harmony.

“Oba Ladoja has set forth a shining example of interfaith goodwill and mutual respect, which will long endure as a legacy of his reign,” he stated.

He pledged the church’s continued prayers and support for the monarch, describing him as a father, leader and custodian of Ibadan heritage.

He prayed that God would bless Oba Ladoja with good health, wisdom and divine guidance to rule with justice, compassion and courage.

Present at the service were members of the Olubadan-in-Council, the monarch’s family, Iyalodes, and several well-wishers.