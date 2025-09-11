Ladoja 44th Olubadan: Oyo Blessed With Historic Succession – Olugbon

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, has described the emergence of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, as the Olubadan-designate as a historic blessing for Oyo State and the entire Yoruba race.

Oba Alao stated this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Olubadan-designate at his residence on Ondo Street, Bodija, Ibadan.

Speaking with journalists after a closed-door meeting, the monarch said the choice of Ladoja marked a turning point in Nigeria’s traditional leadership, noting that it was unprecedented for a former governor to ascend the throne of a first-class monarch.

“We are blessed in Oyo State, and we have made history with the emergence of Senator Rashidi Ladoja as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland. It has never happened in Nigeria that a former governor becomes a paramount ruler. His wealth of experience and wisdom is something we cannot wish away,” the Olugbon said.

Highlighting the discussions held with the Olubadan-designate, Oba Alao emphasised unity, development, and peaceful coexistence across Oyo State and the wider Southwest.

He explained that Ladoja had expressed readiness to work closely with the state government, local governments, and fellow traditional rulers to promote growth and harmony.

“All we want is for Oyo State to come first above all other interests. The peaceful coexistence and development of our state, as well as the Yoruba nation as a whole, remain paramount. Baba has assured me of synergy, and we are committed to working together,” he said.

The monarch also praised the Ibadan traditional succession system, describing it as the most orderly and controversy-free in the Southwest.

“Their succession plan is fantastic; there is no controversy. That is why Ibadan people must be thankful to God. Other towns should emulate them,” he noted.

While expressing personal joy over Ladoja’s ascension, Oba Alao recalled his long-standing relationship with the Olubadan-designate, describing it as a bond rooted in mutual respect and family ties.

He congratulated the people of Ibadan, the Oyo State government, and the entire Yoruba race on what he called “a new dawn for traditional leadership,” assuring that the Oyo State Traditional Council would give the new Olubadan its full support.