Lado Convenes Tinubu’s Mother Qur’an Recitation Competition

The Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, has convened the Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu Memorial Qur’anic Recitation Competition in honor of the late Alhaja Abibat Mogaji Tinubu, OON, MFR — a prominent figure in Nigerian commerce and an esteemed Islamic matriarch.

In a statement issued to the press on Tuesday in Kano, Sen. Lado described the initiative as a deeply personal tribute, emphasizing its non-political nature.

“I am deeply honored to convene the Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu Memorial Qur’anic Recitation Competition in memory of the late Alhaja Abibat Mogaji Tinubu, a mother, a matriarch, and a towering figure in both Nigerian commerce and Islamic devotion,” he said.

He clarified that the competition is not affiliated with any political campaign or partisan cause, but rather stands as a celebration of faith, education, and legacy.

The competition commenced on April 21, 2025, and has attracted widespread participation, with over 4,400 young male and female Qur’an reciters from all 44 Local Government Areas of Kano State. From each LGA, ten participants were selected, producing 440 contestants who advanced to the zonal stages.

Senator Lado noted that the reciters are competing across five categories based on the divisions of the Qur’an: Juz 2, Juz 10, Juz 20, Juz 40, and Juz 60.

Following an intensive screening process, 30 finalists emerged from each of the five zones, totaling 150 state-level finalists — evenly split between 75 males and 75 females. These finalists are currently competing for top honors ahead of the Grand Finale, scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Meena Events Center in Kano.

The event is expected to feature distinguished judges and Islamic scholars from Nigeria, Algeria, and Egypt, including esteemed clerics from Al-Azhar University — widely regarded as the world’s second-oldest and most prestigious Islamic institution.

Sen. Lado underscored the symbolic importance of Kano as the host state, citing its longstanding reputation as a hub of Islamic scholarship and Qur’anic excellence. He highlighted the international achievements of Kano-born reciters such as Gwani Hafiz Mohamed Danbirni, who won first place in Dubai in 2003, and Gwani Mohamed Sani Lawan, who earned second place in Saudi Arabia in 2005.

“This competition is a celebration of motherhood, faith, and legacy,” Sen. Lado concluded. “May this initiative inspire a revival of learning, unity, and spiritual excellence across our great nation.”

The competition has received wide commendation for its contribution to youth development, Islamic scholarship, and the preservation of religious heritage.

