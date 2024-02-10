Ladipo Seeks Government Support For Supporters Club

President General of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, said there was need for both Federal and various state governments to financially appreciate hundreds of members of the club who are currently in Cote d’Ivo- ire supporting the Super Eagles.

Ladipo lamented that despite members of the club using their hard earned money to transport themselves to Cote d’Ivoire, pay hotel bills, transport themselves to match venues and take care of other expenses, both the Federal and state governments are not doing anything to support these set of patriotic Nigerians. It’s an irony that both the Federal and state governments have not deemed it necessary to support these patriotic Nigerians who have risked their lives and hard earned resources to project the image of the country.

“At the beginning of the championship, 24 countries started the competition and all their Supporters Clubs were sponsored by their governments and even given allowances to make their stay in Cote d’Ivoire comfortable. “Right now, there are four countries remaining and it’s only Nigeria that has not deemed it fit to give financial support to its Supporters Club who have been drumming support for the Eagles, which is not encouraging,” he lamented.

He noted that it’s not easy doing the voluntary work which is helping in projecting good image for the country just as he ap- pealed to both Federal and State governments to do something urgent and give financial support to the club before Sun- day’s final of the Nations Cup.