Ladipo Mourns Ex-S’Eagles Coach, Chukwu

…He Is A True Patriot

The President-General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Super Eagles captain and coach, Christian Chukwu, who died on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Enugu State.

In an emotional tribute on Sunday, Ladipo described Chukwu, fondly known as “Chairman,” as a patriot who dedicated his entire life to the growth of football in Nigeria and beyond.

“The Great Man, my friend, the man I adore and respect. One of the players that acknowledged the relevance and importance of supporters and the roles fans play in football,” Ladipo said.

He praised Chukwu’s selfless service to the nation, both as a player and as a coach, highlighting his leadership qualities and deep commitment to the game.

“He served his nation patriotically, played and commanded his group with everything God gave him. Nigeria, Africa, and indeed the world mourn the exit of Chairman Christian Chukwu,” he added.

Ladipo further hailed Chukwu as the first Nigerian to lift the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy, describing the late football legend as a delight to fans and supporters during his lifetime.

“A man we adore and respect. He played, coached and taught football. He did everything with commitment and patriotism. First Nigerian to lift the African Cup of Nations, the Unity Cup. He was a delight to Fans and Supporters,” he said.

Concluding his tribute, Ladipo offered prayers for the late Chukwu’s peaceful rest, affirming the football community’s collective grief over the loss.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen. No doubt, we believe that he will surely rest in perfect peace. AMEN.”

