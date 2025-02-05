Ladipo Deserves National Award, Says Lalong

Share

The former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Simon Lalong, has described the President General of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, as a highly patriotic Nigerian who has devoted his time and resources in the support of Nigerian sports with a declaration that he deserves a national award for his selfless services to the nation.

Lalong made the declaration last Thursday when he along with other eminent Nigerians including Ladipo were invested with the Fellowship of the National Institute For Sports ( NIS), Lagos at the Institution’s 9th Convocation/50thanniversary celebration.

