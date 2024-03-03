Ladipo Applauds Sportsville For Honouring Orji Kalu

The President-General of Nigeria’s Supporters Club, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, has praised the organisers of the Sportsville Special Recognition Award for deeming it fit to recognise and honour Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, under whose tenure as Abia State Governor, Nigeria won the CAF Champions League in 2003 and 2004.

Dr Ladipo, who received the award on behalf of the former Governor at a colourful ceremony in Lagos last Friday, eulogised both the organisers and the recipient.

“First, let me use this great opportunity to thank Sportsville for the honour done to the only Nigerian under whose tenure as Governor, Nigeria won the CAF Champions League.

“Before then, it used to be an elusive trophy, but Dr Kalu broke that jinx when Enyimba won the trophy back to back in 2003 and 2004.

“That Sportsville looked back to pencil him for honour 20 years after, is worthy of commendation. This is how it should be, giving honour to whom honour is due,” Dr Ladipo added.

He also praised Dr Kalu, who is currently a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for his foresight and funding of Enyimba when the country was losing hope of winning the best trophy in Africa.

“One must commend His Excellency for his foresight and then for doing everything possible for Nigeria to win that trophy.

“That no club has won it since then speaks volumes of his commitment to the Enyimba,” Dr Ladipo added.

Dr Orji Uzor Kalu was among the dignitaries honoured during last Friday’s 4th edition of the Sportsville Special Recognition Awards. He was honoured in the elite SPORTS ICON AWARD.