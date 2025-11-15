Ladies In Print Industry To Leverage AI For Product Enhancement

Beyond the fears associated with AI, professional printers converged on Lagos and resolved to utilise the technology to enhance and transform their product quality and delivery, recognising the fact that AI’s dependence on human intelligence.

Top among the attendees are the Creative Director, Ziamak Prints, Zainab Babatunde, Founder_PrintHeros, Adeyinka Opasanya, CEO _printhaven, Adefemi Adekoya, CEO _Seal Group, Tonya Lawani, Convener PrintHerCon by GWPA, Founder Printstreet, Ayanfeoluwa Ibitoye, CEO _promo Print Ventures, Patricia Ojora and Founder BrandPop, Kayinsola Salami. Speaking at a programme titled “Reimagining Print in the Age of AI: How Women Are Reshaping the Industry,” the CEO of Seal Group, Tonya Lawani, at the Female Print Industry Conference, in Lagos, said AI complements the job. She said: “As female printers, we must not be afraid of the future.

We must lead it. We must ensure that the next chapter of our industry reflects not only innovation but also inclusion — where women are at the forefront of change, decision-making, and digital transformation.” She called on the female printers to continue to learn, to collaborate, and to lift each other as they rise, because the future of print is not defined by machines; it is defined by the printers — women who dare to dream, to adapt, and to lead with purpose.

“From automated design tools to predictive print management, AI helps us anticipate customer needs, reduce waste, and deliver excellence at scale. But beyond the tools and algorithms, the real power of AI lies in the human intelligence that drives it — in our creativity, intuition, and vision as women leaders.” She added that the introduction of technology, especially AI, has transformed their operations into an almost entirely manual process which tested the company’s endurance, precision, and creativity, but as demand grew, the company realized that the future would not wait for us to catch up, and had to evolve.

“The turning point came when we integrated some AI-driven design and workflow automation. Suddenly, what once took days could be done in hours — and our team could focus more on creativity and customer experience. But the real breakthrough wasn’t just technological; it was mental. We had to unlearn old habits, trust new systems, and believe that innovation would amplify — not replace — our human touch.”