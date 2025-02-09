Ladies Dazzle As Opaneye Table Tennis Tourney Ends At Lagos Country Club

Share

The Dr Abayomi Opaneye Rumble Tournament at Lagos Country Club came to a thrilling close on Friday, February 7, 2025, with five outstanding female players stealing the spotlight in a night of intense competition and excitement.

The tournament, which was generously sponsored by Dr. Abayomi Opaneye, brought together top table tennis players and enthusiasts in a competitive but friendly atmosphere. The highlight of the event was the women’s category, where five exceptional players were in the Ladies Rumble tournament.

The ladies who competed for honours were Maureen Ify Okafor, Motunrayo Odugbesan, Omowunmi Bakare, Adetutu Oloko and Ifeayinwa Odinde.The grand finale saw Okafor emerge as the winner of the category

As the tournament concluded, the Lagos Country Club extended its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Abayomi Opaneye for his support in promoting table tennis at the club.

The Chairman of the Table Tennis Section, Abiodun Bamgbade, expressed the club’s gratitude to Dr. Opaneye in an official letter, recognizing his commitment to promoting table tennis at the club.

“On behalf of the Management Committee and the entire Table Tennis Section of Lagos Country Club, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to you for your generous sponsorship of the Annual Dr Abayomi Opaneye Rumble Tournament

“Your support made the tournament a big success, giving our members a chance to compete, bond, and enjoy the sport,” Bamgbade wrote.

He also praised Dr Opaneye’s passion for table tennis, saying it continues to inspire and uplift the sport at the club.

Bamgbade said the Lagos Country Club looks forward to more partnerships with Dr Opaneye and other sports lovers to keep improving table tennis and other games at the club.

With the Dr. Abayomi Opaneye Rumble Tournament now firmly established as a prestigious event at the Lagos Country Club, excitement is already building for future editions.

The club remains committed to fostering table tennis excellence, and with continued support from sponsors like Dr Opaneye, the sport is set to flourish even further.

