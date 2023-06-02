Ladele Rallies Support For New Paralympic Committee Leadership

The President of the Nigeria Para- Volley Federation, Kayode Ladele, has called on para-federation presidents in Nigeria to rally around the new Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN) under the leadership of Sunday Odebode. While pledging his unalloyed commitment to para sports in Nigeria.

In his congratulatory message to the board, Ladele said stakeholders’ support and objective criticism when necessary is key to the success of the board tasked with overseeing the para- federations for the next four years.

Ladele, who lost out to the incumbent, Suleiman Isah in the race for the Secretary-General position during the electoral congress held in Asaba, Delta State, reaffirmed his unwavering resolve to contribute his quota to the development of para-sports and the welfare of its athletes directly through his federation and partnership with other federations.

According to the NPVF boss, elections are over, and it is time for all stakeholders and federation presidents to collaborate with the new PCN board to succeed for the next four years.