Ladega Leads Ikorodu’s Environmental  Transformation Drive To Promote Public Health

Demonstrating his administration’s commitment to a cleaner, greener, and healthier Ikorodu, the Executive Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Hon. Prince Adedayo Ladega, launched a robust Sanitation and Environmental Advocacy Campaign targeting key areas identified as “Black spots” for refuse accumulation. The initiative seeks to improve public health, enforce proper waste management, and instil civic responsibility across the council area.

The exercise began at the Ikorodu Local Government Secretariat, where Hon. Ladega, accompanied by the Vice Chairman, Hon. Babawale Alogba, led volunteers, members of the Environment Department, and top management officials of the council in an intensive cleanup operation. The legislative arm, led by Hon. Wasiu Shotomiwa, participated with the councillors throughout the campaign.

The advocacy team moved through Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu Garage, Sagamu Road, the Cemetery area at Sabo, and concluded at Sabo Market, engaging residents, traders, and community members on proper sanitation practices and environmental hygiene.

At Sabo Market, Hon. Ladega interacted with the Arewa community and market leaders, emphasising strict adherence to cleanliness and sustainable waste management. He reiterated that his administration operates a zero-tolerance policy towards environmental negligence, warning that indiscriminate dumping of refuse would no longer be tolerated.

The campaign is part of the SEED Agenda — Security, Education, Enhanced Healthcare, and Development — a developmental framework focused on building safer, healthier, and more empowered communities.

By engaging citizens and fostering responsible civic behaviour, the initiative supports several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including good health and well-being, clean water and sanitation, sustainable cities and communities, climate action, and partnerships for the goals.

Hon. Ladega, supported by Hon. Babawale Alogba, the Council Manager, the Environment Department, the Legislative Arm and other council executives, urged continued collaboration to ensure Ikorodu remains clean, healthy, and environmentally responsible.