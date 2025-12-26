Ladé Unveils Festive Single ‘Keresimesi Day’ Featuring Efe Macroc

Nigerian singer Omolade Oyetundun, professionally known as Ladé, has released a new holiday-themed single titled Christmas Medley (Keresimesi Day), featuring renowned producer and musician Efe Macroc.

The new track blends elements of traditional Christmas music with local Nigerian flavours, combining the classic carol “Long Time Ago in Bethlehem” with the popular festive chant Keresimesi.

Delivered in a mix of English, Yoruba and pidgin, the song captures the warmth, joy and cultural richness that define the Christmas season in many Nigerian homes.

Already gaining attention across digital platforms, the release adds to Ladé’s growing momentum in the music scene. She continues to build on the success of her previous hit “of Winner”, which earned strong streaming numbers and widespread acclaim.

Efe Macroc, who handled the production, infused the song with soft, soulful instrumentation that highlights Ladé’s expressive vocals.

Speaking on the collaboration, he praised her ability to convey emotion through sound, noting that her voice brings sincerity and depth to every note.

Ladé described the project as a personal expression of love, family, and togetherness.

According to her, the song was inspired by the simple joy of Christmas moments spent with loved ones, and she hoped to capture that warmth through both the music and its accompanying visuals.

Listeners have responded positively to the release, applauding its authenticity, cultural appeal, and festive spirit. Many have praised the singer for staying true to her sound while creating music that resonates across generations.

Ladé continues to carve a distinct identity in the Nigerian music space, using heartfelt storytelling and rich melodies to connect with audiences.

With Christmas Medley (Keresimesi Day) now available on all major streaming platforms, she adds another meaningful entry to her growing catalogue while celebrating the joy and unity of the season.