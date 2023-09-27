LACSOP, LHSS Harmonise CSOs Input Into Lagos 2024 Budget

The Lagos State Civil Society Participation for Development (LACSOP) with support from USAID-Local Health Systems Sustainability Project (LHSS) recently held a budget consultative forum to ensure that CSOs across the state galvanize actions to develop a joint proposition based on some key demands to the Lagos State government for the 2024 budget.

LACSOP Executive Secretary, Dede Kadiri in her welcome address during the event informed members of how LACSOP’s engagement with the government which started in 2011, was still making a great impact in the lives of people from various LGAs and LCDAs in Lagos State 12 years after.

“Today, LACSOP has become a recognized and valuable partner that has used data to continuously provide information to the government on what is important to the people, thereby giving voice to the needs and kinds of services that can be provided for the people,” Dede said.

She thanked all the coalition members present at the consultative meeting stating that LACSOP’s achievements were not in isolation of the unwavering support from its members across the 57 LGAs and 37 LCDAs.

Also, Kadiri acknowledged the support given to LACSOP by the USAID Local Health System Sustainability Project (LHSS) which made the meeting possible thus providing the opportunity for more CSOs working in health, education, and environment amongst other areas, to participate in the consultative forum.

Representative of the USAID LHSS Project, Dr Chidumga Ohazurike, hinted to participants that the collaboration with LACSOP is in furtherance to its project objective on Public Financial Management.

Explaining further, she said that setting the right budget priorities and improving budgetary releases will increase funding for the health sector. “We are interested in improved government funding for the health sector, including for programme implementation and procurement of commodities for HIV in Lagos State”.

“We found in LACSOP a very valuable partner with a good track record in their budget advocacy efforts over the years. We are working with you in the hope and optimism that the budget priorities derived from this meeting will find their way into the year 2024 budget.”

Also speaking at the meeting, Mrs Adenike Badiora, Learning Officer for Mamaye/Options UK in her goodwill message urged the Lagos State government to allocate funding for procurement and distribution of family planning commodities while also ensuring that funds are allocated for adolescent reproductive health at the State Primary Healthcare Board.

Adenike said “We have seen over the years that health education unit is being subsumed under different programme areas but as a unit, let there be a fund allocation for health education so that there will be an improvement in awareness and social mobilization drive to improve access to Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child and Adolescents Health +Nutrition (RMNCAH+N.)

In attendance at the meeting were representatives of various Civil Society Organisations, funding partners, and media partners.