‘Lack of Synergy Between Researchers, Industry Bane of Devt in Nigeria’

Startup experts and stakeholders in academics and industry have identified a lack of synergy and connectivity between the researchers in the academic institutions and the industry as the major challenges hindering development in Nigeria. According to them, many results carried out in research centres across the country are needed since the companies who are in need of them are not connected with the centres. Speaking on the issue, the Director, Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, University of Ibadan, Prof. Oyedunni Arulogun, noted that there were local researchers who could invent new technologies for the benefit of the country but their efforts are wasted due to disparity between them and the companies that could develop the results of their researches.

For the country to move forward, especially in its technological advancement, Aruko- gun said there must be synergy between the industry and the researchers to bridge the gap. She also advocated for incentives for the students to venture into entrepreneurs and start creating their businesses right from the school. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has expressed its readiness to support academia in the pursuit of research and innovation that are ICT-inclined, stating that it has channelled funds to universities to encourage advanced innovation in the country. The Commission noted that there was an existing gap between the two which has to be bridged.

Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Ade- olu Akande, restated the commitment of the Commission to commit more funds to research and prototypes, resulting from grants from the Commission to the academia. This is coming at the backdrop of the recent revelation that the Commission commits more than N500 million to funding research across Nigerian universities. ld a gathering of Vice Chancellors and professors from universities in the southern parts of the country at a round-table conference in Lagos that the Commission would continue to acknowledge the importance of working with stakeholders to engender innovations and build indigenous technological capabilities that would strengthen the ICT ecosystem.

“We want to use this opportunity to assure you that the Commission will continue to give support to the educational sector in the interest of national development. We will also continue to encourage research and innovation in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions,” Akande said, explaining that it was important to dialogue with the academia, industry, and other stakeholders on how research efforts and prototypes could be transformed into commercially viable products that solve real-life prob-