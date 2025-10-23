‘Lack Of Political Ideology Cause Of Defection – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has claimed that the frequent defection of politicians from one party to another in the country is the absence of a clear political ideology among the nation’s political actors.

Makinde made this remark on Thursday during the public presentation of a book titled “Omituntun’s Political Ideology of Governor Seyi Makinde,” held at the State Local Government Staff Training School Hall, Secretariat, in Ibadan, the state capital.

Governor Makinde, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, explained that one of the major problems confronting Nigerian politics is the lack of ideological foundation among political parties.

READ ALSO

He said, “If you live in this state, you would know that Oyo has taken on a new look. The slogan Omituntun is not just a slogan; it is the reality people live in.

“One of the things that troubles our politics is the absence of ideology. All our parties are almost one and the same. That is why it is so convenient for politicians to migrate from one to the other. At night, it is ABC, in the morning, SDP, and by afternoon, ADC because there is no ideology.

“Makinde’s actions are predictable, and that’s what defines ideology. You know what to expect from Republicans in the US, and from Democrats.

“But in Nigeria, what can you expect from a typical politician? That’s what the governor is trying to change. It’s not politics for power’s sake, it’s politics for impact. It’s governance for the good of the people.

“Sometimes the one making the impact doesn’t even realise how deep it goes. But Makinde’s leadership has redefined what governance should mean in this state.”