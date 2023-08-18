Lack Of Opportunity Hindrance To Adolescents, Young Persons’ Development – Ogun First Lady

...as UNFPA, UNICEF highlights innovative approaches as way to go

The wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun has blamed the lack of opportunities for adolescents and young persons as a major factor hindering their development and growth.

To this end, the first Lady of Ogun State,

called on governments at all levels and relevant stakeholders to always involve adolescents and young persons in the plans and activities aimed to advance their development as a key strategy to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mrs Abiodun who made the call while addressing over 1,000 adolescents and youths at the 3rd Nigeria Conference on Adolescent and Youth Health and Development, EKO2023, lamented that although, young persons have the ability; they don’t have the opportunity, a factor which hinders the majority of them from achieving numerous development goals.

The convener of the conference taking place in Lagos from August 16 – 19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi who is president of The Society for Adolescent and Young People’s Health in Nigeria (SAYPHIN), said the conference will identify innovative and evidence-based approaches that will advance the rapid development of young persons and advocate their adoption to governments and policymakers.

The programme is organised by SAYPHIN in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), UNICEF, among other partners.

While lending her weight and voice to the development of the teeming youths, Mrs Abiodun asserted that the conference would provide the opportunity for a lot of participants and stakeholders to discuss how young persons can be progressive in the space where they will be more expressive and we pay attention to our their future.”

In an address by the Officer-in-Charge of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Mr Chris Sabum Marculey also urged the participants to recommit to ensuring pragmatic, cost-effective, and impactful interventions tailored to the specific needs of adolescents and young persons.

Sabum said, “The theme of this year’s conference, ‘Achieving 2030 Targets: Driving Innovation for Adolescent and Youth Health,’ is a call to action that resonates with urgency and promise.”

Furthermore, he said, “We believe the empowerment of today’s youth holds the transformative power to eradicate poverty, address disparities, end hunger, bridge inequalities, and reverse climate change.

“This gathering symbolises common interest and commitment in advancing the health, well-being, and empowerment of adolescents and youth an endeavour that aligns strongly with UNFPA’s mission – deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.”

In her address, Luwei Pearson, associate director, Health, at UNICEF, NYHQ, said, “The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) serve as our guiding light, and it is through them that we must drive innovation to address the multifaceted challenges faced by adolescents today.

“These goals are interconnected, and by focusing on zero hunger, quality education, gender equality, decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced inequalities, and climate action, we can unlock the innovative potential of our young generation.

“In particular, the needs of adolescents cannot be neglected if we are to achieve “Health for all” as set out by SDG 3.”

Other dignitaries at the conference include Prof Akin Osibogun, Chairman of the Board of West African Post Graduate College of Medicine; Prof. Oladapo Ladipo, president emeritus, Association for Reproductive and Family Health (ARFH); Prof Kofoworola Odeyemi, Chairman, LOC, SAYPHIN EKO 2023; Dr. Stella Nwosu, Federal Ministry of Health ( FMoH); among others.