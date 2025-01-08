Lack Of Legislation Boosts Vehicle Parts’ Shipment To $5bn

Share

The failure to sign the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Programme (NAIDP) bill into law will lead to importation of over vehicle spare parts and accessories worth N1.65 trillion ($1 billion) in 2025.

The Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, Jayeola Ogamode, said that the country had spent $5 billion between 2019 and 2024 on vehicle spare parts and machines, saying that the money could revitalise the ailing local auto industry.

He noted that Nigeria was the biggest market for used vehicles in sub-Sahara Africa, saying that the country’s roads constitutes over 95 per cent of aged used vehicles.

According to him, it has become imperative for Nigeria to reduce spending on spare part importation for vehicles and industrial machines for sustainable economic development.

The managing director noted that this would lead to develop and implement an automotive raw materials and component manufacturing master plan and incentivise CKD assembly through contract manufacturing.

However, he explained that non-legislation of the development policy, non-alignment of procurement policies with industrial policy and uncontrolled importation of used vehicles had affected the local automobile sectors.

Ogamode stressed that low tariffs and tariff differentials between completely knocked down (CKD) and Fully Built Unit (FBU) had affected the sector, leading to high cost of transportation both in the rural and urban areas.

Recall that National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) had complained that Nigeria spends over massive importation vehicle spare parts.

The council’s Director General, Joseph Osanipin, said that the massive expenditure underscored the urgent need for local production capabilities and advanced design training to reduce dependency on foreign imports and stimulate economic growth.

This boot camp focused is on Midas NFX software training aimed at empowering local engineers and designers with the skills necessary to create high-quality vehicle components.

Osanipin described Midas NFX as a specialised tool that allows users to scan parts according to specific requirements and select the optimal materials needed for production, whether plastic or steel.

He explained during a training session for engineers at the Midas NFX software automotive design skills boot camp that the empowerment programme was organised that the council was planning to train 100 people yearly, including participants from the private sector.

Last year, the Federal Government introduced a new set of taxes on imported vehicles, among other things last year.

The new tax regime stipulates that imported vehicles between 2,000 capacity (two litres) and 3,999 capacity (3.9 litres) engine will pay an additional charge known as Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) levy of two per cent of the value of the vehicle, while vehicles with 4,000 capacity (four litres) and above engines will attract IAT of four per cent of their value.

The new levy is in addition to the 35 per cent import duty and 35 per cent levy being paid by importers of vehicles. However, vehicles below 2000cc, mass transit buses, electric vehicles, and locally manufactured vehicles are exempted from the IAT levy.

In 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s Terms of Trade (ToT) explained that Nigeria’s used vehicles import bill plummeted by 83 per cent to N138.62 billion in the first half of 2024 compared to N819.15 billion in the same period in 2023.

In Q2’24, the imported used vehicles were valued at N138.62 billion, marking an 81.5 per cent decrease compared to N749.92 billion in Q2’23 on a year-on-year basis as data also revealed that a significant portion of the used vehicles were imported from the United States.

