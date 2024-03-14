Lack of Investment Threatens Nigeria’s 70% Broadband Target

The 70 per cent broadband penetration target set to be achieved by 2025 may flop due to paucity of investment in telecoms infrastructure in Nigeria. Such investment has been declining due to the ongoing foreign exchange crisis, which is affecting further investments in telecom infrastructure. The capacity of operators to invest in equipment has been reduced by declining value of the naira, coupled with consistent decrease in foreign direct investments (FDIs) in telecoms industry.

According to recent data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), FDIs in telecoms sector experienced a sharp decline of 70.5 per cent in 2023. According to the latest figures from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), broadband penetration in Nigeria was 43.71 per cent at the end of 2023. This indicates that the country must boost penetration by nearly 27 per cent from now until next year to achieve the 70 per cent target outlined in the National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020-2025), a goal that necessitates swift infrastructure deployment nationwide.

Given the declining FDIs and forex challenges operators are facing, achieving this target within the remaining 21 months of the broadband plan’s timeline seems unattainable. The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, had last year declared that the country would need an estimated $2 billion investment to lay fiber optic cables nationwide to meet the broadband target. However, in the same period, the telecoms industry managed to attract only $134.75 million in FDIs. Local operators are also struggling to import new equipment for network improvement and expansion, as the dollar-to-naira exchange rate soars.

According to Mr. Gbolahan Awonuga, the Head of Operations, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), the significant rise in the dollar from about N460 last year to over N1,600 this year has disrupted the operators’ plans for importing equipment. Furthermore, the Chief Financial Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Modupe Kadri, discussed the company’s infrastructure investment plans for this year, noting the difficulty in justifying new investments to shareholders due to the forex issue. He said: “The reality is that as a business, you continue to explore your options. We have a strict capital allocation framework that allows us to determine where we allocate our CapEx.

However, the ultimate bottom line is the return to the shareholders.” “Now, if there is no investment case due to the terrible macroeconomic conditions we face, it becomes challenging to justify the necessary investments at the governance level. Nonetheless, we have made significant investments in enhancing our 4G and 5G networks, and our fiber assets are also increasing,” he added. Kadri also lamented the current instability in the country’s forex market, emphasising the critical need for forex stability to enable businesses to plan effectively and mitigate the impact of forex fluctuations on their bottom line.

The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engineer Gbenga Adebayo, expressed significant concern. He pointed out that the telecoms sector in Nigeria required increased investment to thrive. “As indicated by last year’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report, which highlighted a decline in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), we are apprehensive that this trend may persist. The dynamics of the exchange rate are influencing many aspects of the industry. “The current investment figures are a clear indicator of the challenges facing the industry.

This is adversely affecting the expansion of network infrastructure, and we fear that FDIs may continue to decline, further impacting the performance of operators,” he said. He also mentioned that, apart from the reduction in investment, the limited access to foreign exchange was impeding the operators’ capability to expand and implement more broadband infrastructure. With diminishing investments and the current forex issues confronting telecom operators and businesses across the board, it appears improbable that Nigeria will meet its broadband penetration target by next year.