Lack Of Investment In Healthcare, Bane Of Nigeria’s Health Challenge – Ewhrudjakpo

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has identified inadequate investment in primary healthcare as a major factor responsible for the inefficiency, stunted growth and development of the country’s health system.

Ewhrudjakpo stated this at a meeting with some stakeholders of the health sector including the state commissioner for health, local government chairmen and heads of department of primary healthcare in the eight council areas at Government House, Yenagoa.

The Deputy Governor, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, on Friday, pointed out that secondary and tertiary health institutions were being overburdened due to suboptimal performance of the primary healthcare system in Nigeria.

He maintained that most of the health concerns handled by general and specialist hospitals such as malaria, typhoid fever and mild diarrhea are issues that fall within the operational remit of health centres, which are under the control of local government areas.

His words: “As you are aware, primary healthcare is the bedrock of the health system. In fact, in other parts of the world, primary healthcare is the gatekeeper. If you want to have a successful healthcare, you don’t toy with primary healthcare.

“It is called the gatekeeper of the health system because usually everyone going into the health system needs to start from primary healthcare.

“But unfortunately in Nigeria here, instead of starting from the primary healthcare system, people just jump straight to the tertiary health system.

“And so, our tertiary health institutions that are supposed to be providing specialized healthcare, are now heavily burdened with primary healthcare issues.”

The Deputy Governor said for the country to make appreciable progress in the health sector, governments at all levels and development partners must prioritize investment in the primary healthcare, particularly in the area of manpower development.

He, however, noted that Bayelsa made a leap forward in the primary health sector in recent years through partnership with the GAVI intervention program which would be rounded off this month.

Amongst other suggestions, Ewhrudjakpo, who advocated the provision of a what he called “Rural Posting Allowance” to health workers serving in remote communities as motivation, charged all council chairmen to effectively supervise health personnel in their domains.

He equally directed the chairmen to co-opt the heads of the health department into their monthly Finance and General Purpose Committee (F&GPC) meetings where approvals are made to authorize the expenditure of the councils.

In his contribution, the Commissioner for Health, Seiyefa Brisibe, commended the Deputy Governor for playing a central role in the state’s partnership with GAVI, UNICEF and other international partners in the provision of health services in the state.

Brisibe, explained the importance of the Bayelsa Health Law being championed by the deputy governor, and called on government to mobilise more funds for routine immunization and other primary healthcare activities.

In their separate remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Health, Churson Obosi, and the Executive Secretary of the Bayelsa Primary Healthcare Board, William Appah, identified inadequate manpower, community participation, sensitization and absenteeism as major issues to address in the health sector.

