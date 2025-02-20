Lack Of Infrastructure Hindering $820.8m 5G Network In Nigeria

Share

Despite the $820.8 million spent to acquire the 5G spectrum by three telecoms operators in Nigeria, the country has not been able to operate 5G standalone to make subscribers experience and enjoy the real 5G.

Nigeria’s 5G network has been described as an advanced 4G as it is still being deployed on the 4G infrastructure. Telecoms subscribers have decried the slow pace of 5G network, claiming that their experience with 5G is not different from 4G network.

According to them, despite the announcement of the 5G network in Nigeria, they still experience low latency and the internet speed on the 5G network is not difference from 4G.

One of the subscribers, Saheed Adebayo, complained that 4G was slow in many places even in the cities, adding that 5G was not available.

Accordingtohim, “the regular 4G is slow and 5G is not available in most cities and you’re talking about 5.5G. Is the country really matured for the technology?”

Another subscriber living at Sango, Ogun State, Keji Adubi, said many Nigerians could not afford the device to access the 5G network, saying that has also added to its spread to major cities.

Industry analysts explained that what Nigeria has deployed is ust an advanced 4G network, saying the country did not have 5G standalone, which can make subscribers experience and enjoy the real 5G.

5G Standalone (SA) is a 5G network that operates independently of existing 4G LTE infrastructure. It uses a dedicated 5G core network for both signaling and data transfer, which offers several benefits over previous generations of 5G.

It delivers faster speeds than previous generations of 5G, has lower latency than previous generations of 5G, has higher capacity for data-intensive applications than previous generations of 5G, and supports advanced use cases like network slicing, massive IoT, and ultra-reliable and lowlatency communications (URLLC).

5G SA is better suited for industries looking to deploy large-scale IoT networks, smart cities, or advanced healthcare systems.

However, some industry experts have said that it may be difficult for Nigeria to deploy 5G standalone for now, noting that many other countries are in the same situation.

According to them, some challenges with 5G SA deployment include high deployment costs, incomplete ecosystem, including a shortage of SA-compatible devices.

They noted that several operators globally were engaged in 5G nonstandalone. “Operators are exploring the practicalities of launching a 5G service.

From a technology perspective, they must make some key decisions with regards to their 5G roadmap: nonstandalone 5G core first or direct to standalone 5G.

This decision is informed by a number of factors, such as speed to market, cost, required capabilities. “In planning their 5G strategy, operator technology teams must decide whether to deploy a non-standalone core first for 5G and leverage existing 4G LTE network assets, or move straight to deploying a standalone core (SA).

Ultimately, the launch of 5G SA core is a question of “sooner or later,” the said. A tech expert, Odunola Iyanda, stated the non-standalone 5G was limited in Nigeria due to lack of infrastructure to drive the 5G network across the country.

According to him, telecoms infrastructure has been the major challenge to the deployment of 5G network, noting that many telecoms operators who have deployed the network still use their existing 4G infrastructure.

Experts said the adoption of 5G in Nigeria remains low due to challenges such as the high cost of equipment, routers, and devices, as well as inadequate infrastructure.

The President of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria, Tony Izuagbe, had once said that 5G technology rollout needed more infrastructure and more connectivity between the infrastructure.

“There is enthusiasm about 5G. The awareness is there, and operators are getting a lot of requests,” he said. “However, the infrastructure available will determine if more people will push to 5G. You know it is a factor of demand and supply,” he said.

The overall challenges were attributes to high energy costs affecting base station operations, multiple taxation and regulatory fees, increasing telecom service costs., foreign exchange volatility making infrastructure expansion ex pensive.

Despite these hurdles, stakeholders remain optimistic, with projections indicating that Nigeria’s 5G adoption will reach 20 million users by 2027.

The focus now is on balancing investment in next-generation networks with costeffective solutions to ensure accessibility for all Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Communications Commission has said Nigeria is making significant progress in the implementation of 5G networks. Latest subscription statistics from the NCC showed that as of September, 2024, 5G penetration hit 2.19 per cent.

