Lack of Fiscal Discipline Fuelling Nigeria’s Debt Crisis –Aduwo

Mr Olufemi Aduwo is the Permanent Representative of the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) to ECOSOC/United Nations and Chairman of CSO-African Countries Group of World Bank, Civil Society Policy Forum (CSPF). In this interview, he speaks on Nigeria’s rising debt profile, devaluation of naira and how the Federal Government can use public- private partnership to revive infrastructure deficits in the country, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

How would you rate Nigeria’s current debt status and to what extent might Nigeria’s debt status hamper or accelerate growth?

Since 2023, figures have been fluctuating, so let 2022, be our guide. As of 2022, Nigeria’s debt reached an all-time high of N77 trillion. Over the past decade, Nigeria has experienced a notable surge in her debt levels. The debt to GDP ratio has more than doubled from 17.7 percent to 37.3 per cent in 2022, and over 80 per cent of the country’s revenue is being used to settle or service debt.

Spending of over 80 percent on debt servicing leaves about 20 percent of the country’s revenue thinly spread across other sectors such as health, education, security, roads and infrastructure, agriculture, social welfare. While much academic research may argue that increased borrowing increases GDP and household income, this is obviously not the case for Nigeria as it is clear from statistics and the faces of the masses that increasing government debt and loans have amounted to increasing poverty, which can only be attributed to the poor fiscal management in Nigeria.

There are many factors fueling Nigeria’s debt crisis, the main one being fiscal mismanagement. The Nigerian government lacks fiscal discipline. The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007 clearly stated that the government at all levels might borrow only for capital investment and human development. This Act has been flouted over the years and efforts to amend some ambiguities in the Act have not succeeded over the years. For instance, the Act prescribes the inclusion of borrowing for important reforms of major national importance.

This is ambiguous and most often abused. The terminology is vague and increases the government’s borrowing power. The relevance of the Fiscal Responsibility Act is sabotaged by the lack of strict sanctions to enforce compliance. The Fiscal Responsibility Commission, just like other oversight agencies in Nigeria lacks sanction power and is poorly supported. The existing fiscal structure in Nigeria somewhat promotes the lack of accountability, transparency and corruption.

For instance, government Audit Reports from the Auditor General’s office are never made for public usage or access. Even the National Assembly and the presidency, over the years, have ignored this lack of transparency in public reports.

How do we fight corruption without public audit reports?

The Fiscal Responsibility Act also requires that borrowed funds be managed in a separate account to allow for proper monitoring and a clean spell out of what the debts are used for. However, the norm has been to add the loans to the overall consolidated funds, without a clear public report on what capital projects are funded by the loans.

It is sad that the only place where detailed progress reports of projects funded by loans, are the creditor websites, and never the Nigerian government or relevant MDAs public reports. Let me repeat, there is nothing wrong with borrowing if the conditionalities are okay and the purpose is for investment. But borrowing to pay salaries is anathema.

One of Nigeria’s problems currently is the swift loss in value of the local currency. Is that a worry for the World Bank, would the World Bank at some point in the future be willing to consider debt forgiveness for Nigeria and with what preconditions?

The first reason, which is also the root cause of the naira depreciation, is that the supply of dollars in the economy has been declining while demand for dollars remains relatively unchanged courtesy of the country’s huge demand for dollars fuelled by dependence on imported goods for many economic activities. Foreign revenue generation is weak. Devaluation makes a domestic currency less expensive than other currencies, which has two main implications, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

First, devaluation makes the country’s exports relatively less expensive for foreigners. Second, the devaluation makes foreign products relatively more expensive for domestic consumers, thus discouraging imports. This may help to increase the country’s exports and decrease imports, and may, therefore, help to reduce the current account deficit. In Nigeria’s specific case, the free float of the naira ended the Central Bank’s previous regime of foreign exchange rationing for importers, which limited their capacities to obtain foreign currency, particularly to service their international debt and payment obligations. We note that most of the goods are imported.

On debt forgiveness, it is not only the World Bank and IMF that Nigeria is indebted to; we borrow from China, London and Paris clubs as well. In 1999, when democracy returned to Nigeria, total debt stood at $28.04 billion. The figure dropped to $2.1 billion on the famous debt relief secured by President Olusegun Obasanjo. It went up to $7.3 billion under Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in 2015. Under Muhammadu Buhari, the figure went up by as much as over 400 per cent to $41.8 billion.

In October 2005, Nigeria and the Paris Club announced a final agreement for debt relief worth $18 billion and an overall reduction of Nigeria’s debt stock by $30 billion. The deal was completed in April 2006, when Nigeria made the final payment and its books were cleared of Paris Club debt. I doubt if such grace would ever be available to us again, for many obvious reasons.

What areas would the World Bank be willing to partner with Nigeria to alleviate its myriad of economic challenges?

The World Bank is always available to provide advice and warning to developing countries on monetary policy and development- related issues. It is left for us to accept or not. The bank provides low-interest loans, zero to low-interest credits, and grants to developing countries.

These support a wide array of investments in such areas as education, health, public administration, infrastructure, financial and private sector development, agriculture, environmental and natural resource management.

Your organisation organised a sideline session on Public Private Partnerships at the just concluded World Bank/IMF Boards of Governors meetings in Morocco. What were the high points of the event?

Let me say this: Any country that wants a robust economy and wants to create jobs, must stay on top of its infrastructure and related services. But you and l know that the government simply cannot afford to finance all the infrastructure costs from the budget. That was the major reason why the session was held. The session was moderated by Imad Fakhoury, World Bank Director of Infrastructure and PPPs and four renowned economists served in the panel of discussion.

Because of the relevance of the topic, 340 guests from 84 countries were in attendance. During the session, attention was on the tax scheme. The PPP model is acceptable among other models, not only that it delivers, but it also reduces government borrowing. At the session, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPCL) involvement in the tax scheme in Nigeria was x-rayed by the panelists and they all agreed that it would serve as a catalyst to the economic growth and development. The NNPCL has invested heavily in road construction across the country.

Not only that, the World Bank is studying the tax scheme in Nigeria by the time we meet at World Bank /IMF Boards of Governors meetings in April 2024 in Washington DC, definitely the World Bank will issue an official statement on the effectiveness of tax scheme and assistances the bank plans to provide. On January 25, 2019, then President Buhari signed Executive Order 007 on the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

The scheme is aimed at closing the gap in the infrastructure deficit plaguing the country, particularly the road transport sector. Under this scheme, private companies are enjoined to fund the construction of major road projects in the six geo-political zones of the country. In return, these companies get a tax credit or deduction equal to the amount invested

What’s your take on the current status of the NNPCL under Mr. Mele Kyari, and do you think the PPP model will impact positively on the nation’s economy? On a larger scale, with NNPCL as a reference point, how can the PPP function better in areas of building and managing infrastructure?

Your question is two in one or double barrel. To answer the first part of your question, the current status of NNPC Ltd is a good omen, a new path to growth and prosperity. The Saudi Arabia National Oil Company (ARAMCO) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2019. Saudi ARAMCO reported earning $161 billion in 2022, claiming the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company.

That should be the path the NNPCL should follow. The sooner NNPCL is listed on the stock exchange the better. On the Private Public Partnerships; NNPCL has already shown a good example. More private companies should follow, and the government should create an enabling environment to encourage others. Infrastructure is a key component of sustainable development.