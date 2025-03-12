‘Lack Of Economic Transformation Threatens Africa’s Devt’

Share

While Africa is undergoing significant social changes, including rapid urbanisation and shifts from agricultural to service sector jobs, the failure of the continent to ensure that economic transformation in key sectors, such as agriculture and industry keeps pace with this situation poses a risk to its long-term development, a report by Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited has warned.

The report, which was released over the weekend, stated that despite efforts by African countries to adopt new technologies and policies to improve productivity, challenges such as limited access to finance, poor infrastructure, and inadequate adoption of technology persist, a situation, it said, has resulted in the continent’s economic growth remaining largely dependent on labour, capital and natural resources, rather than technological progress.

The report said: “The lack of economic transformation has serious implications for Africa’s long-term development. While the population is increasingly urbanising, this shift does not necessarily lead to higher productivity or greater economic prosperity.

The services sector is expanding, but many new jobs are low-productivity, informal roles rather than formal, higher-wage employment.

“Moreover, the slow development of manufacturing limits job creation and economic diversification. Africa’s failure to industrialise at the same rate as Asia and Latin America could hinder its ability to achieve higher living standards and prosperity.”

It further stated: “Without addressing productivity growth, Africa faces several risks. The continent may struggle to break free from poverty and inequality, with economic shocks from climate change, commodity price fluctuations, and political instability further destabilising the region.

“Additionally, the reliance on low-productivity sectors could deepen social tensions, especially as urban migration increases without corresponding economic opportunities.

To realise its full potential, Africa must invest in technology, infrastructure, and human capital to foster sustainable growth and productivity across key sectors.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

