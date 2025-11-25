Lack Of Economic Opportunities For Nigerian Youths Global Threat – Ex-CDS

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on Tuesday warned that the persistent lack of economic opportunities for Nigerian youths poses not only a national threat but a global one, urging governments at all levels to act with urgency.

Speaking in Ibadan at the 19th International Annual Conference, General Assembly and Investiture of Fellows of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP), held at the Abiola Ajimobi Resource Centre, University of Ibadan, General Musa said youth empowerment must now be treated as a critical peace and security priority.

According to him, “Investing in entrepreneurship, vocational skills and the digital economy is not simply development work, but the most cost-effective peacekeeping mission we will ever deploy.”

He stressed that Nigeria must be unyielding in the pursuit of good governance and the fight against corruption, describing corruption as a direct assault on national stability.

“Corruption is not a victimless crime; it is an act of economic sabotage that systematically dismantles the foundations of peace. It erodes public trust in institutions, perverts justice and creates a system where privilege trumps merit. Transparent institutions and the rule of law are not mere political ideals but the bedrock upon which economic stability and social trust are built,” he said.

General Musa also called for a “Grand Alliance for Peace,” which he described as a collaborative framework that brings together the government, private sector, civil society, academia and security agencies to jointly address the multidimensional threats confronting the nation.

“Our silos must fall, for we are all now architects of the same fragile peace,” he added.

In his goodwill message, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Ibadan, Chief Bisi Akande, warned that Nigeria must act swiftly to avert the impending “fury of the anger of untrained Nigerian youths.”

He said the country is “at war with itself,” noting that despite vast forests, mineral and natural resources, Nigeria’s large population of untrained and uneducated youths lacks the skills to harness these resources.

“Until these young populations are massively trained in science and technology to exploit these resources for our collective wealth, the wars from ignorance, poor health and abject poverty will hold us down, enabling itinerant foreign scientists and technologists—disguising as native bandits, Boko Haram and various terrorists—to dominate us,” Akande said.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, also warned that high levels of youth unemployment create “a dangerous reservoir of disillusionment and idle potential,” easily exploited by extremists and violent actors.

He stressed that meaningful participation in the economy, decent work, fair wages and structured pathways out of poverty are essential for building social stability and national peace.

The conference featured the conferment of Fellowship Awards of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice on several eminent Nigerians, including Chief Bisi Akande; former Chief of Defence Staff, General C.G. Musa; the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap; former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Olufemi Bamiro; and former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Professor Adeyinka Aderinto, among others.