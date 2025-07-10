‘Lack of Dietitians at PHCs Worsening Disease Burden’

…as doctors, nurses often assume DNTs’ roles resulting in poor treatment outcome

The persistent exclusion of Registered DietitianNutritionists (DNTs) from Nigeria’s primary healthcare system is significantly contributing to the country’s escalating burden of both communicable and non-communicable diseases, professionals in the field have warned.

At the 2025 Maiden Edition of the Lagos Dietitian-Nutritionists Retreat, experts and practitioners highlighted the glaring absence of DNTs in primary health care centres (PHCs) — the first point of contact for millions of Nigerians — as a major gap in the nation’s health system.

They argued that this void is undermining disease prevention efforts, delaying recovery, and driving up the long-term cost of care across all levels of the health system. The theme of the retreat which was held at the ECWA Guest House, Montgomery Road, Yaba, Lagos, is ‘Redefining Dietetics and Nutrition Profession in Lagos Health Service Commission: Bridging Gaps and Breaking Barriers’.

The sub-themes are: ‘Ensuring Quality Improvement in Dietetics & Nutrition’; ‘Digital Dietetics and the Era of Artificial Intelligence’; ‘Advocacy and Policy Engagement’; and ‘Integrating into all Facets of Healthcare System and Community Outreach’.

According to the former President of the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy, Dr. Felix Faniran, PHCs remain critically underserved by dietitians, despite being the health facilities most accessed by rural and low-income populations.

He emphasised that integrating DNTs at this level could significantly curb the early onset of conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and malnutrition — diseases that often spiral into complex, costly treatments if not addressed early. “That’s exactly where we need them more,” Faniran said. “Preventive care should begin at the community level, and dietitians are trained to offer exactly that.

Their absence at PHCs is contributing to the rising burden of avoidable diseases across the country.” Registered Dietitian-Nutritionists working in Lagos State hospitals are calling for systemic change — starting with recognition and inclusion in hospital decision-making structures.

They argue that despite their critical role in patient care, they remain sidelined in health policy, workforce planning, and strategic deployment. Mrs. Jessie Nwankwo, Director and Head of the Department of Dietetics and Nutrition at the Lagos State Health Service Commission, stressed the urgent need for policies that give dietitians a seat at the table.

“Our exclusion from leadership and management teams not only weakens patient care but also wastes our potential to prevent disease and promote recovery,” Nwankwo said. “If we are empowered to tailor inpatient diets, manage therapeutic kitchens, and support outpatient recovery through nutritional counseling, recovery rates will improve significantly.”

Many diseases can be prevented or better managed through dietary intervention

She added that many diseases can be prevented or better managed through dietary intervention — something only trained professionals can deliver accurately.

"It's not just about drugs — it's about phytochemicals, micronutrients, and immune-boosting foods. Nutrition is fundamental to health."

Regulation and systemic recognition

Dr. Faniran echoed the call for structural change, urging the Federal Government to establish a regulatory council for the dietetics and nutrition profession.

Such a body, he argued, would protect the public from quackery, ensure standards of practice, and give DNTs a professional voice in health reform. “It is long overdue,” he said.

“In countries like the U.S, UK, and Australia, dietitians hold leadership roles and are integrated into hospital boards and policymaking bodies. In Nigeria, the monopolisation of health leadership by one professional group is stifling progress.”

Underfunding, equipment, and role overlaps

The Retreat Committee Chairperson, Dietitian Akinlonu Olusola, pointed out that even where DNTs are present, their work is hindered by inadequate infrastructure and professional interference. “We face a triple challenge — under-recognition, lack of tools, and professional encroachment,” she explained.

“Doctors and nurses often assume our roles without the specialised training, which leads to suboptimal patient outcomes. We need a multidisciplinary approach where every professional is empowered to contribute effectively.

Collaboration and advocacy

Dr. Olawale Adegbite, Director of Medical Services at the Lagos State Health Service Commission, encouraged DNTs to proactively advocate for their profession and build alliances within the health system. He stressed the need for better collaboration between dietitians and hospital management to optimise patient outcomes.

“Nutrition is not an afterthought — it is central to health. Yet dietitians remain underrepresented in decision-making,” he said. “To move forward, DNTs must speak up, use data to support their value, and be part of policy discussions.”

Dietitians across Nigeria are therefore calling for full integration into hospital leadership and policymaking structures, strategic deployment at primary health centres for preventive health; the establishment of a national regulatory body for the profession; better funding, tools, and equipment for nutritional services; and respect for their professional boundaries and clearer multidisciplinary collaboration.

Their message is clear: neglecting dietitians at the primary healthcare level is fuelling the disease burden in Nigeria. Without their expertise, early prevention is compromised, recovery delayed, and healthcare costs continue to rise. Recognizing and empowering DNTs is not just professional advocacy — it’s a public health necessity