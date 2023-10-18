Lack Of Crater At Gaza Hospital Blast Proves It Wasn’t Israeli Strike

A few hours after hundreds of people were murdered in a catastrophic explosion at a civilian hospital in the beleaguered Gaza Strip, Israel on Wednesday said the absence of a crater at the explosion site demonstrated that its troops were not involved, contrary to what the Health Ministry administered by Hamas reported.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, a major explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital late on Tuesday night killed at least 500 people.

In addition to the numerous in-house patients, the hospital was also the shelter for hundreds of Palestinians who had sought safety there during the previous two to three days following Israel’s request that residents of the northern Gaza Strip relocate southward.

The Palestinians who were seeking shelter at the hospital had anticipated being spared from Israel’s shelling.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) released drone footage to support their claim that it was not Israel that carried out the strike. According to the footage, its ordnance “would have left a crater and not a burning parking lot and shrapnel-pocked roofs,” which is why the blast at the parking lot of the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital was lethal.

The drone video shows the hospital’s parking lot where a large fire was caused in the area as a result of the blast, but there is no crater. “Israeli strikes generally leave large holes in the ground,” the IDF said.

The drone footage also points to shrapnel that landed on the roof of the nearby buildings, which remain largely intact.

Islamic Jihad struck a Hospital in Gaza—the IDF did not. Listen to the terrorists as they realize this themselves: pic.twitter.com/u7WyU8Rxwz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

IDF also released a soundtrack, which it claimed, was “a communication between terrorists talking about rocket misfiring” and said, the terrorists realised that the rocket had misfired and made specific reference to the Al-Ahli Madani Hospital. Israel, instead, blamed it on what it called a “failed rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.” The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a smaller, more radical Palestinian militant group that often cooperates with Hamas in their shared struggle against Israel, has dismissed Israel’s allegation.

However, Israel’s claim was corroborated by other video footage, including that of an Al Jazeera news channel’s live stream, circulating since the incident. The Qatari TV network is often blamed for being biased against Israel and has been at loggerheads with the Israeli establishment.

Following the historic October 7 offensive by Hamas in southern Israel along the Gaza border, almost 1,400 people—mostly civilians—have died and about 200 have been captured in Gaza. Conversely, at least 2,778 individuals have died as a result of Israeli strikes on Gaza. According to health officials in Gaza, a another 1,200 individuals are thought to be buried beneath the debris in Gaza, either dead or alive. A planned summit with US President Joe Biden, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II was cancelled by Jordan shortly after the horrific hospital explosion, with the explanation that “it would not be able to stop the war now.” “To contain the Israeli-Hamas conflict and encourage delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” was Biden’s stated purpose upon his arrival in Israel on Wednesday. Along with the summit’s cancellation, US officials announced that he would not be travelling to Jordan.