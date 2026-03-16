Lack Of Coordination In Govt Stalling Economic Competitiveness, Limiting Access To Global Opportunities, Says Oye

The Chairman of the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics LTD/GTE, Dele Oye, has said lapses in government across diplomacy, trade coordination and economic policy are stalling the nation’s ability to effectively compete in global markets and denying businesses access to economic opportunities.

In a policy document by the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics LTD/GTE, Oye said the rejection of Nigeria’s ambassadors by over 60 countries is a verdict on Nigeria’s governance quality, leading to a sharp reduction in Nigeria’s influence in bilateral negotiations and slowing efforts to expand market access for local businesses.

Oye also raised concerns about the economic impact of abrupt policy interventions in key value chains, including restrictions affecting agricultural exports, noting that inconsistent consultation with industry stakeholders has contributed to price volatility and disrupted planning for smallscale producers and processors, particularly in rural communities that depend heavily on export-linked livelihoods.

He further criticised the limited integration of organised private sector representatives in high-level diplomatic engagements, waning that without structured participation in bilateral discussions and trade missions, Nigerian firms may struggle to translate political relationships into concrete commercial outcomes, leaving them at a disadvantage compared with competitors from countries that adopt more coordinated government-business approaches.

He said: “In March 2026, President Bola Tinubu approved the deployment of 65 ambassadors and high commissioners to restore Nigeria’s diplomatic presence after a troubling 30-month vacuum.