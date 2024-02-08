Labourer Gets 12 Strokes Of Cane For Stealing In Kaduna

Kaduna State Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, sentenced a 21-year-old labourer, Shuaibu Haruna to 12 strokes of the cane for stealing a wallet.

Justice Ibrahim Emmanuel, the presiding Magistrate’s decision followed Haruna, a resident of Badiko, Kaduna who pleaded guilty to a single count of theft.

Haruna begged the Court for mercy and promised to stop from such behaviour.

The magistrate ruled that the court granted him mercy for admitting to the crime without wasting the court’s time.

The Justice, however, asked him to behave properly and refrain from committing crimes in the future.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Chidi Leo, told the court that Haruna stole a wallet containing N45,000, an ATM card, and other goods from the complainant, Mr Williams Ezekiel.

He stated that Ezekiel, who lives in Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna, reported the incident on February 5 to the Gabasawa Police Station.

According to Leo, Haruna was apprehended and handed over to the police after an informative tip from a member of the public.

He said that the offense violated the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.