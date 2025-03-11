Labour, Youth Ministries Partner On Skills Dev’t, Employment

Share

The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Youth Development and Sapphital Ltd, to strengthen the country’s workforce, expand job opportunities for the teeming population of unemployed Nigerians.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha noted that the partnership marks a significant step in the right direction as far as employment generation and skills empowerment were concerned.

She said: Through LEEP and the NIYA platform, we are creating pathways for skills development, job placement, and entrepreneurship.

“This collaboration ensures that workers across sectors can access meaningful employment and contribute to national growth.

“As we move forward, we remain dedicated to advancing employment opportunities, improving working conditions, and building a resilient and thriving labor force.

“Together, we are collaborating to create jobs and economic opportunities for all Nigerians.”

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande noted that reducing unemployment, expanding economic opportunities, and securing a better future for Nigerian youths requires a collective effort.

Olawande who noted that the current administration is well committed to delivering real, transformative opportunities for young Nigerians, added that the MoU signed by both ministries is an indication that government is serious with the promises made on youth employment.

“For us at the Ministry of Youth Development. we know that the greatest indicator of our SUCcess would be how much we are able to reduce unemployment. And this is why the Ministry of Labour and Employment is an important partner to us.

“Through the Labour Employment and Entrepreneurship Program (LEEP) and the Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA) platform, we are setting a new standard for youth empowerment by creating a pathway for skills development, job placement, and entrepreneurship growth.

“This partnership is about action, not just promises. By integrating vocational training, technology, and mentorship, we are ensuring that Nigerian youth are equipped with the skills required to excel in today’s competitive economy.

“This initiative will certainly prepare our youth for existing jobs and also inspire them to become job creators, driving innovation and economic growth across the nation.”

