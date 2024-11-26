Labour: Workers’ Right Abuse By Airlines Troubling

Share

The various aviation unions under the umbrella of the Joint Aviation Trade Unions’ Forum (JATUF) have alerted on how airline owners abuse the rights of workers describing the development as troubling and one that calls for urgent resolution.

There have been cases where airline workers are prevented from joining the different aviation unions or where union members are punished.

Chairman of JATUF, Comrade Ilitrus Ahmadu, who spoke to New Telegraph on the sidelines of the second edition of the annual strategic aviation unions’ leadership conference with the theme, “Synergy for Safety & Production Management – Labour Collaboration”, said the situation was very troubling JATUF comprises all the aviation unions in the Nigerian aviation industry like the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

Ahmadu admitted that there was an ongoing abuse of workers seeking to unionise, describing the development as “deeply troubling,” saying the right to join unions is entrenched in Nigeria’s laws.

He said: “Some airlines pay low wages and prevent workers from joining unions so they cannot fight for their rights.”

According to him, unionism is not the same thing as industrial disharmony but an empowerment of employees to advocate for fair treatment.

Ahmadu spoke alongside other union leaders even as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, promised to work closely with the labour arm of the sector to deepen safety in the industry.

In the same vein, the National President of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Ben Nnabue, disclosed that the unions would soon take decisive action against airlines trampling on workers’ rights.

“Someone who uses their freedom of association to be in an association like the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), is stopping the workers from using that same freedom to unionise. People should not take our civility for granted.

We are in dialogue, but when the time comes, we know what to do,” he said. President of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Abednego Galadinma, said unions were not anti-business.

“Unions are not here to destroy businesses; they are meant to build them,” Galadinma stated. Keyamo, in his goodwill message, praised the forum for promoting collaboration within the industry.

Represented by FAAN’s Director of Special Duties, Henry Agbebire, the minister acknowledged the vital role that aviation unions play in maintaining workforce morale, advocating for best practices, and ensuring smooth operations across the sector.

Keyamo said: “Safety and productivity are non-negotiable imperatives in aviation. Achieving these objectives requires a shared vision and concerted action by all stakeholders, especially the management and labour arms of the sector.

I am committed to strengthening our collaboration with aviation unions. “Our collective efforts have already yielded positive outcomes, and I am proud of the constructive relationships we have built so far.”

The Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, represented by Debola Agunbiade, Director of Commercial and Business Development, assured the forum that FAAN would continue to support initiatives that promote worker well-being and enhance industry performance.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to working closely with aviation unions to build a culture of excellence, efficiency, and safety,” Kuku said.

