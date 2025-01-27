Labour Vows To Shut Down Unity Schools Over Members’ Welfare

Share

Tired of requests since 2023 through series of letters to the Federal Ministry of Education to convene a meeting to address welfare issues affecting its members in the 110 Unity Colleges throughout the country, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has vowed to commence trade union actions in the schools within the next 21 days.

Given the ultimatum in a letter sent to the Federal Ministry of Education in Abuja, ASCSN Secretary-General, Comrade Joshua Apebo, regretted that all efforts since 2023 to bring the management of the Federal Ministry of Education to the negotiating table to discuss welfare matters affecting its members in the 110 Unity Schools and the Federal Education Quality Assurance Service (FEQAS) throughout the country have been treated with contempt.

According to the Union, the outstanding welfare issues include payment of promotion, salary, and elongation arrears; payment of allowance to education officers displaced from the Unity Schools in the NorthEast, payment of first 28 days in lieu of hotel accommodation as stipulated in the Public Service Rules.

Other demands include disarticulation of Junior Secondary Schools from the Senior Secondary Schools to create vacancies in the directorate level, payment of transport allowance and DTA to FEQAS staff, and the need to drastically reduce exorbitant medical fees charged members of staff by the Health Management Organisation (HMO) appointed by the Federal Ministry of Education under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

